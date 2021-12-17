ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When To Consider Getting Braces for Your Child

By LaDonna Dennis
momblogsociety.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article75% of kids could benefit from getting braces, whether this is to improve functional problems or to improve the aesthetics of their smile. Plus, getting braces as a child makes it much easier to shape the mouth and fix oral health problems. However, getting braces is a big investment...

momblogsociety.com

fox5dc.com

COVID-19 vaccines for kids: What if your child gets the wrong dose?

LOS ANGELES - A Florida woman who took her 5-year-old son to get vaccinated for COVID-19 last month said he was accidentally given an adult dose of the vaccine. The woman told FOX Television Stations that she wishes to remain anonymous because she’s been bombarded with messages on social media from those who oppose the vaccine after she shared her story with the media.
KIDS
purewow.com

The 7-Word Phrase to Say When Your Child Keeps Asking ‘Why’

At first, it’s kind of endearing. No matter what you say (“the sky looks so blue today” or “that ankylosaurus has so many spikes on its back”), your child responds with a single word: “Why?” But after the 17th time, you’re pulling your hair out. (“Because I said so,” you rattle off.) So, what is the right way to respond to this question? And why (ha, had to) does the toddler set relish asking it on repeat? We reached out to Allison Tsomos, a teacher-turned-vice president of operations at Celebree School, to get the deets.
KIDS
ABC 4

How to respond when your child says ‘I hate you’

On GTU Hour 2 this morning – Very few words can feel as deflating or upsetting as hearing “I hate you” from your own child. If this has happened to you, take heart. You’re not alone and know that even though your child said it, it doesn’t really mean they hate you. Instead, it often signals that they’re mad, sad, embarrassed, confused, or upset in some other way. They just don’t know how else to talk about those feelings. Your child saying they hate you doesn’t mean that you’re a bad parent—or that they’re a bad kid—either, says Andy Brimhall, PhD, LMFT, and professor of human development and family science at East Carolina University. Even the most loving, sweetest children sometimes say hurtful words like “I hate you” to their parents. To hear more advice from the experts, tune in with us or click here: https://www.verywellfamily.com/how-to-respond-when-your-child-says-i-hate-you-5205142.
KIDS
Idaho8.com

Parents: Here’s when to shower your child with praise

When it comes to praising your child for their actions, parents walk a fine line between being helpful or harmful to their child’s development. “To foster a growth mindset, you should use more process-based praise, such as ‘Great job trying! I could see how much effort you put into that,’ versus person-based praise such as “That’s great, you’re a really good artist,’ said Julia Leonard, an assistant professor of psychology at Yale University.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Permanent Teeth#Genetics#Baby Teeth#Dentists#Tooth Problems
wellbeingmagazine.com

Why You Should Get Orthodontic Treatments Done for Your Child

If you are wondering whether it is necessary to get orthodontic treatments for your child, the answer is yes! It is very important for your child’s overall oral health. The importance of pediatric orthodontics is backed by the fact that it’s easier to treat problems while a child’s jaw is still growing.
KIDS
ADDitude

When “No!” Is Your Child’s First Impulse: ODD Parenting Advice

From picking fights to disrespecting and disobeying authority figures to exploding over mundane requests — a child with ODD (oppositional defiant disorder) may unleash behaviors that frustrate and exhaust even the most patient, nurturing parent. ODD is characterized by persistent hostility, aggression, and defiance. What’s more, it often co-occurs...
KIDS
batonrougenews.net

26-year-old dies after one dose of Pfizer Covid vaccine

New Zealand officials announced on Monday that a 26-year-old's death has been formally linked to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine after he suffered a rare heart inflammation following his first dose of the Covid jab. In a statement, the country's Covid-19 Vaccine Independent Safety Monitoring Board, confirmed the myocarditis that had led...
WORLD
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: Unexpected pain being reported as a common symptom

The list of new and surprising side effects that are being experienced upon infection by the Omicron variant has been getting longer by the day. And with the new coronavirus strain parading around as a common cold, it has become even more crucial to be aware of the possible side effects that are being observed by professionals.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

Is Drinking Water at Night Before Bed Bad for You?

There's a lot of confusing information about what is and isn't "good" for you when it comes to hydration and sleep. You need to drink water and you need sleep, but when and how much are equally disputed, especially since there's a direct correlation between the two. Drinking too much water can interrupt your sleep, and being sleep deprived can contribute to dehydration.
LIFESTYLE
People

10-Year-Old Girl Dies Trying 'Blackout Challenge' from Social Media, Mom Says

A 10-year-old girl from Pennsylvania is dead after she attempted the "Blackout Challenge," a dangerous game that has recently circulated on social media networks. Nyla Anderson was found unconscious in her home on Dec. 12 after allegedly trying the challenge, which dares participants to hold their breath until they pass out from a lack of oxygen, according to WPVI.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Children aged 5-11 not to be offered Covid jab unless clinically vulnerable

Scientific advisers to the government have recommended against vaccinating five- to 11-year-olds for the time being, with only those children deemed clinically vulnerable set to be offered a Covid jab.The decision comes as a surprise after insiders in the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation had indicated that the body was ready to follow the example of the US and European Union in vaccinating all over-fives.Roughly 330,000 children who are in a clinical risk group or live with an immunosuppressed adult should be offered two smaller doses of the Pfizer vaccine, with an eight-week gap between the first and second...
KIDS
The Independent

Texas QAnon cult is now drinking bleach, member’s horrified family says

The family of a woman who joined a fringe QAnon cult in Texas says she’s now drinking toxic chemicals with her peers – and brags that she serves them herself.“She was proud to tell us that she was the one mixing it up and giving it to everybody,” an anonymous relative told the Dallas Observer.The Observer reported earlier this month that the woman, whose family’s surname is Leek, recently left her husband and children in Delaware to join the cult in Dallas. Now, her distressed relatives fear for her life as she and others drink from a punch bowl...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Davenport Journal

Man whose wife battled in court to have his COVID-19 infection treated with Ivermectin has died after receiving two doses of the controversial drug

According to reports, the 52-year-old man from Pennsylvania whose wife had gone to court to have his Coronavirus infection treated with ivermectin has died on Sunday evening, a week after his first dose of the anti-parasitic medication. Several hospitals throughout the country have continuously been hit with lawsuits demanding that they treat COVID-19 patients with ivermectin. Unfortunately, misinformation about ivermectin’s ability to treat coronavirus infections has circulated widely online in recent months.
LAW
The Charleston Press

A “danger to society” anti-vaccine doctor was fired after switching FDA approved medicine with Ivermectin while treating his Covid-19-ill patients

An experienced doctor, known in the past as the “danger to society” doctor, was recently fired from the hospital where he worked for almost two years after he decided to treat his Covid-ill patients with the anti-parasite drug Ivermectin instead of following the hospital policy and use Remdesivir as a part of the Covid-19 treatment.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Researchers pinpoint blood factors linked to severe COVID

Scientists have identified unique "indicators" in the blood of patients with severe and fatal COVID, paving the way for simple diagnostic tests to help doctors identify who will go on to become critically ill. In a study led by researchers at the Hull York Medical School and Department of Mathematics...
MEDICAL SCIENCE

