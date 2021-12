Lucid now has the money it needs to grow as its Air Dream Edition continues to impress. Hot electric vehicle (EV) stock Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) seemed to have lost some of its mojo in recent weeks. But it roared back on Wednesday, surging 5.7% as of 11:35 a.m. ET. Lucid shares just started trading on a popular stock index, and the luxury EV maker is now flush with cash to pump into growth. Oh, and Lucid Air received yet another glorious review that's called the car Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) "living nightmare."

MARKETS ・ 20 HOURS AGO