I do not want any pandemic art. While we're not far from an onslaught of movies, books and songs about COVID times, I do not need that in my cultural diet. I'm not shutting myself off to the possibility of any of it being good, I just sincerely doubt there's going to be many creative works that will provide insight to these dark days. Like most art responding to 9/11, all these creative trauma vectors can do is bring me back to miserable mindsets. I know the COVID art beats: It was a bummer time, we weren't compassionate and empathetic enough, but some of us got through. We're certainly not out of the pandemic, but the mere thought of consuming "entertainment" about it sounds unfathomably draining.

MUSIC ・ 7 HOURS AGO