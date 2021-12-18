Boys Junior Varsity Basketball beats Andrean 58 – 37

The Class 3A #15 Kankakee Valley Lady Kougars reached the 10-win mark before Christmas this year by knocking off the Chesterton Lady Trojans 51-43 Tuesday night. It was a physical, hard-fought game throughout, but after falling behind 18-17, the Lady Kougars went on an 11-2 run to make it 28-20 and never relinquished the lead again. Chesterton made runs and even cut it to a single point, but the Valley girls found ways to get stops and necessary scores throughout, ending any hope by the Lady Trojans. Junior Kate Thomas scored 16 points to lead the charge, while Senior Taylor Schoonveld was close behind with 15 points. The Lady Kougars also got defensive contributions from their entire roster. Chesterton was led in scoring by Senior Carley Balas with 13 points.

CHESTERTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO