Sabres offer Malcolm Subban chance to earn more playing time

By Bill Hoppe
buffalohockeybeat.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH – After spending four straight years in NHL, Buffalo Sabres goalie Malcolm Subban suddenly found himself in the minors again this season. The Chicago Blackhawks’ acquisition of Marc-Andre Fleury dropped Subban, 27, to the AHL, where he shared the net with Colin Delia and Arvid Soderblom....

