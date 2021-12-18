ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL’s growing COVID-19 problem forces first Sabres game to be postponed

By Bill Hoppe
buffalohockeybeat.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH – The concern over the growing number of positive COVID-19 cases forced the NHL this afternoon to postpone games involving the Colorado Avalanche and Florida Panthers...

