Minnesota biofuels are part of green energy picture

According to a recent statement, the US Department of Energy (DOE) has set an ambitious new goal regarding expanding clean energy use across the country. Clean (renewable) energy includes energy sources that come from naturally occurring and constantly replenishing processes such as wind, solar, geothermal, water, nuclear, and bioenergy. The DOE’s goal is to see upward of 5 million households powered by community solar systems by 2025 and create $1 billion in energy bill savings. This aims to serve as a stepping-stone for the Biden-Harris administration’s goals of achieving 100 percent clean electricity by 2035.
