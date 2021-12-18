ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family, classmates frantically search for young doctor who vanished from East Harlem

By Mary Murphy
PIX11
PIX11
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Eru0_0dQ8dcHw00

Breaking update: Police say Dr. Adeolu Ilesanmi has been found safe. No additionional details were immediately provided by the NYPD.

Original story:

HARLEM, Manhattan — A 28-year-old doctor who’s a second-year resident at New York-Presbyterian Hospital went missing this week after leaving her East Harlem apartment in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Dr. Adeolu “Ade” Ilesanmi was seen carrying a large tote bag and wearing a gray coat and boots.

“We got information from security footage that the exact time of leaving was 1:15 a.m.” said the doctor’s friend, Mattie Windham.

Windham told PIX11 News that Dr. Ilesanmi was living on First Avenue near 116th Street with her partner, Laura Jensen, who recently received a Masters degree in social work.

“They are the most loving couple,” Windham said.

“I’m really hoping for the best,” Jensen said when reached by phone Friday evening. “I don’t have it in me to talk right now.”

The doctor’s father, Simeon Ilesanmi, lives in North Carolina, where his daughter was raised.

He told PIX11 News that Ilesanmi attended Northwestern University before graduating from Cornell University School of Medicine.

When we asked about his daughter’s situation, Mr. Ilesanmi said she “had mild cases of depression before.”

Dr. Wil Gibb, a classmate of Ilesanmi’s at Cornell shared a post online asking the community to keep a lookout for Ade.

Dr. Ilesanmi is a resident in the psychiatry division of New York-Presbyterian Hospital, which is affiliated with Cornell University.

Jensen alerted the police early Wednesday morning, after waking up and realizing Dr. Ilesanmi wasn’t there.

PIX11 News was provided with missing posters in both English and Spanish, which are embedded below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39EiYw_0dQ8dcHw00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cUGGr_0dQ8dcHw00
