Far-right using COVID-19 theories to grow reach, study shows

According to some UK researchers, not only is it safe to mix different vaccines, but it’s actually a better choice!. This is because, apparently, a variety of shots is able to boost your immune system even more than if you just stick with the same vaccine manufacturer for all your doses!
In research likely to galvanize U.S. support for booster shots, scientists found that Israel’s aggressive campaign to shore up waning coronavirus immunity with a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine has saved lives and reduced new infections across the age spectrum. Booster shots drove down cases of severe COVID-19 and...
Americans' views on health, equity and race have fundamentally changed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. At the start of the pandemic, most people recognized the virus had a more significant health and economic impact on communities of color. They also recognized the role systemic racism played in poorer health outcomes in general.
The Dec. 15 letters to the editor in the The Westfield News criticized mask wearing and other measures meant to curb the spread of COVID-19. One writer asked where the peer-reviewed studies are. Actually, peer-reviewed studies validating the need for mask-wearing to prevent spread of disease and other studies describing the efficacy of vaccines exist.
Two new British studies provide some early hints that the omicron variant of the coronavirus may be milder than the delta version. Scientists stress that even if the findings of these early studies hold up, any reductions in severity need to be weighed against the fact omicron spreads much faster than delta and is more able to evade vaccines. Sheer numbers of infections could still overwhelm hospitals.
Vice President Kamala Harris refused to blame the unvaccinated for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a noticeably different stance than has been taken by President Biden. "I don't think this is a moment to talk about fault," Harris said during an interview with CBS when pressed on the matter. "It is no one's fault that this virus hit our shores or hit the world. … It is more about individual power and responsibility and the decisions that everyone has the choice to make."
COPENHAGEN, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Moderna's (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine is up to four times more likely to cause inflammation of the heart muscle, a very rare side effect, than its rival vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech (PFE.N), , according to a Danish study published in the British Medical Journal late on Thursday.
A new private study by South Africa’s Discovery Health suggests that Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE’s (NASDAQ: BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine is just 33% effective against infections by the omicron variant. However, the Company reported that the variant appears to cause less severe disease. Based on 211,000...
Protection from the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines against serious illness due to COVID-19 declined several months after receiving the second shots, a new government study found, bolstering the case for including booster doses in the standard for full vaccination.
When fans of the band Phish started falling ill with COVID-19 all over the country after a Halloween concert weekend in Las Vegas, public health officials were largely in the dark about what appears to have been a superspreader event. In a Facebook post from mid-November with hundreds of responses, concertgoers compared symptoms and positive test results, many of those from tests taken at home. But those data weren’t added to state public health tallies of COVID’s spread.
A top health official has spoken of her concern that people were not turning up for booster vaccinations over fears of side effects on Christmas Day. The centre at Chelmsford Racecourse, Essex, can deliver 6,000 jabs but had only done about 150 by 11:30 GMT. Chief nurse for Suffolk and...
The ReAwaken America Tour held a conference in Dallas, Texas. Several far-right influencers have claimed attendees of the event are sick from an "anthrax attack." Symptoms of anthrax poisoning are similar to those associated with COVID-19, the CDC says. Several QAnon and far-right influencers have blamed sickness on an "anthrax...
Since its discovery in southern Africa last month, the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has spread across the globe, bringing with it fresh fear, new social restrictions and another chaotic and anxious Christmas season.Britain has already recorded almost 91,000 confirmed cases of the strain so far and at least 18 deaths, according to the UK Health Security Agency, with those numbers expected to climb over the festive period.However, much remains unknown about the highly-transmissible variant at this early stage in its development, with more clinical data still needed to determine precisely how it attacks and how it responds to...
Housing is increasingly unaffordable for China's middle class, and household debt levels are rising. China's middle class faces the real possibility of not being able to do better than their parents. In other words, China's middle class is starting to look a lot like America's. China's middle class has grown...
The reason why so many of us are afraid of death is that we just don't understand it. We can't prepare for what we don't know and the unknown is scary that way. So we keep asking ourselves: “what happens to us after we die?”. While usually, we...
As part of his apparent shameless victory tour, acquitted Kenosha murderer Kyle Rittenhouse has been invited to speak at an event for Turning Point USA, a suspected white supremacist organization that cloaks its racism with so-called patriotism.
Comments / 0