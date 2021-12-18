ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Far-right using COVID-19 theories to grow reach, study shows

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (AP) -- New research indicates far-right extremists and white supremacists are gaining followers and influence by co-opting conspiracy theories about COVID-19. Analysts at the...

arcamax.com

Large studies shows huge benefit of COVID-19 booster shots

In research likely to galvanize U.S. support for booster shots, scientists found that Israel’s aggressive campaign to shore up waning coronavirus immunity with a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine has saved lives and reduced new infections across the age spectrum. Booster shots drove down cases of severe COVID-19 and...
SCIENCE
MassLive.com

Studies show masks are effective against COVID-19 (Letters)

The Dec. 15 letters to the editor in the The Westfield News criticized mask wearing and other measures meant to curb the spread of COVID-19. One writer asked where the peer-reviewed studies are. Actually, peer-reviewed studies validating the need for mask-wearing to prevent spread of disease and other studies describing the efficacy of vaccines exist.
WESTFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Ap
PennLive.com

COVID-19 omicron variant less likely to put people in the hospital, studies show

Two new British studies provide some early hints that the omicron variant of the coronavirus may be milder than the delta version. Scientists stress that even if the findings of these early studies hold up, any reductions in severity need to be weighed against the fact omicron spreads much faster than delta and is more able to evade vaccines. Sheer numbers of infections could still overwhelm hospitals.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Kamala Harris contrasts with Biden, refuses to blame unvaccinated for COVID waves

Vice President Kamala Harris refused to blame the unvaccinated for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a noticeably different stance than has been taken by President Biden. "I don't think this is a moment to talk about fault," Harris said during an interview with CBS when pressed on the matter. "It is no one's fault that this virus hit our shores or hit the world. … It is more about individual power and responsibility and the decisions that everyone has the choice to make."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
PBS NewsHour

Growing use of home COVID-19 tests leaves health agencies in the dark about unreported cases

When fans of the band Phish started falling ill with COVID-19 all over the country after a Halloween concert weekend in Las Vegas, public health officials were largely in the dark about what appears to have been a superspreader event. In a Facebook post from mid-November with hundreds of responses, concertgoers compared symptoms and positive test results, many of those from tests taken at home. But those data weren’t added to state public health tallies of COVID’s spread.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid-19: Christmas side effect theory over booster no-shows

A top health official has spoken of her concern that people were not turning up for booster vaccinations over fears of side effects on Christmas Day. The centre at Chelmsford Racecourse, Essex, can deliver 6,000 jabs but had only done about 150 by 11:30 GMT. Chief nurse for Suffolk and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Insider

Far-right influencers suggest widespread illness following an event may be an 'anthrax attack,' despite similarity to COVID-19 symptoms

The ReAwaken America Tour held a conference in Dallas, Texas. Several far-right influencers have claimed attendees of the event are sick from an "anthrax attack." Symptoms of anthrax poisoning are similar to those associated with COVID-19, the CDC says. Several QAnon and far-right influencers have blamed sickness on an "anthrax...
DALLAS, TX
The Independent

Can you build ‘super-immunity’ to Covid?

Since its discovery in southern Africa last month, the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has spread across the globe, bringing with it fresh fear, new social restrictions and another chaotic and anxious Christmas season.Britain has already recorded almost 91,000 confirmed cases of the strain so far and at least 18 deaths, according to the UK Health Security Agency, with those numbers expected to climb over the festive period.However, much remains unknown about the highly-transmissible variant at this early stage in its development, with more clinical data still needed to determine precisely how it attacks and how it responds to...
MEDICAL SCIENCE

