Iberia Parish, LA

Iberia Parish deputies search for suspects wanted in the theft of 23 ac units

By KATC NEWS
 5 days ago
Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating suspects responsible for allegedly stealing 23 ac units from a property in New Iberia.

On October 16, at approximately 7:45 a.m., deputies say they responded to 3704 West Admiral Doyle Drive, the location of Executive Quarters, in reference to a burglary complaint.

Upon speaking with the owner of the property, deputies say they were informed that approximately 23 ac units were stolen from the property.

If anyone has any information regarding the person or persons involved, contact Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS and receive a reward of up to $1,000.00.

