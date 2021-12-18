ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Court allows Biden employer vaccine mandate to take effect

KCTV 5
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP) --- A federal appeals court panel has ruled that President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for larger private employers can...

www.kctv5.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Biden vaccine mandate update is back: Which workers will need proof of COVID vaccination?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The temporarily stalled federal mandate for COVID-19 vaccines has returned to life. On Nov. 3, President Joe Biden announced a COVID-19 vaccine mandate that would apply to all private companies with 100 or more employees. On Nov. 30, a federal judge issued a temporary injunction on the vaccine mandate, blocking it a week before its initial start date of Dec. 6. Finally, last Friday, an appeals court reinstated the vaccine mandate, setting the start date for Jan. 6.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
AFP

Biden still hopeful of Senate passage of social spending bill

US President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he remains hopeful he can secure Senate passage of a massive social spending bill. Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia dealt a potentially fatal blow last weekend to Biden's $1.75 trillion "Build Back Better" plan, saying he could not support it. But Biden told reporters at the White House he believed the bill, the centerpiece of his domestic agenda, could be resurrected. "I still think there's a possibility of getting Build Back Better done," Biden said. "Senator Manchin and I are going to get something done."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Virginia Mercury

Biden slams COVID-19 vaccine ‘lies,’ announces free at-home tests

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Tuesday urged that COVID-19 vaccine doubters stop “peddling lies” on TV and online, as the nation grapples with a rising number of cases due to the highly transmissible omicron variant. Biden also announced new federal help for testing and treatment in the states, including 500 million at-home rapid test […] The post Biden slams COVID-19 vaccine ‘lies,’ announces free at-home tests appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
MSNBC

One House Republican finally expresses regret over Jan. 6 vote

Republican Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina has spent the year in an unusual position. There are over 500 members of Congress, but Rice is literally the only one to vote against certifying President Joe Biden's election victory and for Donald Trump's second impeachment. This week, the South Carolinian tried...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KTEN.com

Manchin's offer to Biden included universal pre-kindergarten and Obamacare expansion, but no child tax credit

Sen. Joe Manchin, just days before he called off negotiations with President Joe Biden, proposed a version of the Build Back Better plan centered on universal pre-kindergarten program, funded for a full 10 years, as well as an expansion of the Affordable Care Act and hundreds of billions of dollars to address climate change, a person with direct knowledge of the matter confirmed to CNN.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccine Mandate#Ap#Republican
MSNBC

Grassley makes up rule as GOP eyes new Supreme Court blockade

It was nearly six years ago when Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia died unexpectedly. President Barack Obama soon after nominated Judge Merrick Garland, a center-left, compromise jurist — who'd received praise from Senate Republicans — to fill the vacancy. Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell instead decided to impose...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Business Insider

Manchin 'refused' to take White House call as top Biden officials sought to 'head him off' before tanking the Build Back Better bill on Fox News: report

Manchin "refused to take a call from White House staff" before his Build Back Better announcement, per Politico. Less than half an hour before his Fox News interview, Manchin told an aide to call the White House. Biden officials tried to intercept Manchin but were unsuccessful, according to the report.
U.S. POLITICS
Rolling Stone

‘Law and Order’ Republicans Vote Against Holding Mark Meadows Accountable for Defying Law, Aiding Disorder

The House of Representatives voted on Tuesday to hold Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena issued by the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The matter will now move to the Justice Department, which will decide whether to charge Trump’s former chief of staff. The more significant question, however, is to what extent the push to hold Meadows accountable will even matter as Republicans continue their work to subvert democracy. The final vote tally was 228-208, with only two Republicans, Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), voting in favor...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Atlantic

Biden Won Big With a Bad Hand

Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia is taking heat for sinking, at least for the moment, the Biden administration’s Build Back Better Act. But before pointing fingers, Democrats should use those fingers to count votes. The past may cast some light on the politics of narrow majorities. Republicans had...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy