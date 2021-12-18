Grand Rapids nature center missing bobcat

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Blandford Nature Center in Grand Rapids is missing a young bobcat.

Apollo was last seen on Blandford’s property around 5 p.m. Friday, it said in a Facebook post .

The nature center says Apollo is likely not a threat to humans and most animals because of his age and size. He weighs 17 pounds, and is about the same size as a large house cat.

Blandford Nature Center is asking people to keep an eye out for him.

Police and the DNR have been notified, it said.

Anyone who sees him should call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400. The nature center says you should not try to catch him.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.