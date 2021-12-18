Kern County airports receive $2M in federal, state funds for improvements
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Department of Airports says it is getting more than $2 million in federal and state funding for improvements to airports in the county.
The federal money comes from the recently passed infrastructure bill that provisions $15 billion for airport-related projects.
Officials said it will use the money for projects at Meadows Field, Kern Valley Airport and Taft-Kern County Airport.
- Meadows Field will begin a study on upgrading baggage handling and expanding aircraft parking at William M. Thomas Terminal.
- Kern Valley Airport will continue work on “environmental clearances” to realign the taxiway.
- Taft-Kern County Airport will outline needed work to repair areas on its tarmac.
Additional state funding will go projects at the Taft, Poso and Elk Hills-Buttonwillow airports, officials said.
