ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Teen shot in what investigators say was case of road rage

KHOU
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestigators say a 17-year-old was shot in...

www.khou.com

Comments / 0

Related
niagaranow.com

Ashley Simpson's remains found, boyfriend charged with murder

More than five years after Niagara-on-the-Lake's Ashley Simpson disappeared in a remote area of British Columbia, her remains have been found and her boyfriend is facing a charge of second-degree murder. A traumatic chapter is finally over for her family and they will soon be able to formally say goodbye...
NIAGARA, NY
International Business Times

Disabled Man Raped, Stabbed To Death By Friends; Body Burned: Police

A disabled man in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, whose burnt body was found by his family on a pile of garbage last week, was smothered and stabbed to death by his friends, police said. The victim, identified as Sachin, was out partying with his friends Vivek, Ravi, Saurabh...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Pregnant librarian killed after pulling gun on motorcyclist in road rage row

A pregnant librarian was killed after she allegedly pulled a gun on a motorcyclist in a road rage row in Florida.Sara Nicole Morales, 35, was shot dead by Andrew Derr during a confrontation outside her home in Orange City on 20 November.The incident began when Ms Morales allegedly intentionally hit Mr Derr’s motorcycle with her car on North Volusia Avenue and fled the scene, the Orange City Police Department said in a news release.Mr Derr and a witness called police and followed Ms Morales to an intersection where they demanded she stop to await officers’ arrival.When she refused to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Rage#Freeway
KEPR

Police: Father admitted to beating his own 14-day-old little boy

KENNEWICK -- Police say Nathan Lee Webster, 20, admitted to beating his own 14-day-old child causing extensive injuries to the child's head and face. In court on Monday, a judge set bail at $350K. If he is charged, a judge said Webster could spend ten years in jail. Police were...
KENNEWICK, WA
The Independent

Video shows moment woman allegedly kidnapped four children who were walking to school

Chilling video has captured the moment a woman allegedly kidnapped four young children as they were walking to school in Detroit, Michigan, before they were rescued by police officers by chance when their captor ran a red light.Doorbell footage shows a white van speeding along and coming to a sudden halt by the side of a road, before shouting can be heard in the audio.A tree blocks the full view of four siblings aged 11, eight, seven and five as they are allegedly abducted by 37-year-old Stephanie Marie Binder.The terrifying ordeal unfolded around 7.30am on 30 November as the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Man Shoots Woman With BB Gun, Woman Shoots Man With Handgun In Brighton Park Domestic Incident

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man and woman shot each other in a domestic incident in Brighton Park late Monday. At 5:55 p.m., police were called to the 2800 block of West 36th Street for the domestic incident between a 50-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman in a home on the block. The man shot the woman several times with a BB gun, but the woman used a real handgun and shot the man multiple times, police said. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, while the woman was taken to St. Anthony Hospital in good condition. Area One detectives were investigating late Monday.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox4news.com

Dallas teen girl, 14, found shot dead on side of road

DALLAS - A 14-year-old Dallas girl was shot to death. Her body was found on the side of a road. A passerby discovered the body early Wednesday morning in West Oak cliff. The girl's identity was released Thursday. The girl’s mother says her daughter has run away from home before....
DALLAS, TX
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Road rage attacker turns herself in

According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, A woman who was wanted for an alleged road rage attack in Lehigh Acres has turned herself in. Terraiyah Shanardra Ka’ter McCray, 24, was a suspect in a road rage on December 14. She is facing a charge of felony battery on a person that happened at Lee Boulevard and Leonard Boulevard.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
Daily News

Man shot dead in Bronx road rage clash

A 45-year-old man was shot dead in a road rage confrontation in the Bronx early Wednesday, police said. Aracellio Pellot was sitting in the back of a black Nissan Murano when someone inside a white SUV behind him on E. 162nd St. near Melrose Ave. opened fire, blowing out the Nissan’s back windshield about 5:40 a.m., cops said. Pellot was struck in the back of the head. The Nissan’s terrified ...
BRONX, NY
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

22-Year-Old Woman Killed in Overnight Shooting in Garland

A 22-year-old woman is dead and a 19-year-old man has been charged with murder after a shooting in Garland on Saturday night. According to the Garland Police Department, officers responded to a call regarding a gunshot in the 1700 block of South Third Street just after 11:30 p.m. Police said...
GARLAND, TX
KHOU

Teen shot twice outside Liberty County home overnight

CLEVELAND, Texas — The Liberty County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for information about a shooting that sent a teen to a hospital. A 14-year-old boy was shot outside of his house around 9 p.m. Tuesday, authorities said. The teen was having a conservation with three people on...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy