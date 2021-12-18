ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

China Peak Resort sees successful opening day after delays

By Dale Yurong
ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 5 days ago

The picturesque setting put big smiles on those who came to shred and speed downhill.

Conditions were almost indescribable.

The storm brought seven feet of snow to China Peak Ski resort as it enjoyed its best opening day in 11 years.

"To open with the whole ski area, perfect conditions, the roads are great," says CEO Tim Cohee. "Weather's perfect, about 40 degrees. This is just a rare situation."

The cold air helps skiers and snowboarders free their minds as they work their way down the slopes.

The storm came in at the perfect time.

"It's a good opening before Christmas vacation, so everybody will be happy with all the new snowboards that Santa's gonna bring us," a visitor said.

The weekend will bring even more people to the lift lines.

Those who were the first to enjoy the ski runs were glad they came out.

That's exactly what Cohee wanted to hear.

"What you have on the mountain right now is a combination of groomed surfaces and then you have open powder," he said. "You talk to any skier or rider in the world and ask them what the dream is, it's open powder. There's probably 1,000 acres of it up there right now."

People are no doubt ready to hit the slopes.

Cohee says China Peak has already sold more season passes this year than ever before.

Just like many other businesses, Cohee says China Peak still needs more workers.

Jobs and even housing are available for some positions.

Fresno, CA
ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

