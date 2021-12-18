ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins County, TX

Enola Gay Mathews Retiring After 32 Years At KSST

 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Community Invited To Mathews’ Retirement Reception Dec. 22 At KSST Studios. Although she was not the first to hold the job, most Hopkins County residents associate mornings with Enola Gay Mathews and KSST. For about 30 years now, many Hopkins County residents have started their day with Enola Gay on KSST...

www.ksstradio.com

Judge Robert Newsom Makes Holiday Visit to Good Morning Show with Retiring Enola Gay

“At one time, I sat in your chair at the KSST control board”, Hopkins County Judge Robert Newsom quipped with Enola Gay during the December 22, 2021 Good Morning Show. “When I was in high school, I was a member of Radio Workshop. That was KSST’s educational program for high schoolers during weekday evenings, where we could sign up for a couple of hours shift and ‘dee jay” the rock n roll hits of the day. It was a long-running program, and I was there in 1969/1970. There were a few of us each evening, and we had lots of fun. Probably didn’t follow all the rules, although Bill Bradford had Steve Whitworth, a kind of ‘supervisor’, not much older than we were, to keep things under control in the control room. Between studio duties, we teens had a great time hanging out. One evening, I had brought my guitar with me, and we jammed a little bit. I came up with some alternate lyrics to the song “Lemon Tree” (Trini Lopez) which was on the playlist. If I remember right, it went like this:
Altercation Between Brothers Concludes With One Shooting The Other

A County Road 1176 altercation between brothers concluded with one shooting the other in the leg Sunday night, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office communications operators dispatched deputies at 7:19 p.m. Dec. 19, 2021, to what was reported as a shooting on 1176. Sgt. Scott Davis, and Deputies Justin Wilkerson, Isaac Foley, Zach Steward and Thomas Patterson responded.
Trading Post for December 20, 2021

Want to buy 10 liter or higher air concentrator. In Sulphur Springs area. Call 903-638-5462. For Sale: 3 great Pyrenees puppies, 2 female, 1 male. $100 each. 972 841 9642. Wanting: to purchase a four wheeler ATV that is reasonably priced. Looking for a size 110 to 125. If you have one for sale, or for more info., please call 903-440-3609.
Active COVID Case Count Doubled Over The Last 2 1/2 Weeks In Hopkins County

3 COVID Deaths Confirmed For Hopkins County In Last 45 Days. Although the number of active COVID cases Texas Department of State Health Services has reported this week are lower than those reported from August through November, the active case count for Hopkins County has more than doubled in the last 2 1/2 weeks. Three additional Hopkins County residents are also confirmed to have died from COVID over the last 45 days as well, according to the DSHS Daily Case Counts dashboard reports.
Hopkins County Records – Dec. 17, 2021

Haven Tennison to Amanda Story and Mike Story; tract in the MA Bowlin survey. Tim Tolson to Jennifer Ann Tolson; tract in the Santos Coy survey. Ana Micka AIF Daniel J. Micka to Diana L Cross and Johnny R Cross; tract in the MA Bowlin survey. Jamie Hornbuckle to Tufeng...
Ardys Naomi Nelsen Dennis

Ardys Naomi Nelsen Dennis was born February 13, 1924, to parents Ned Peter and Anna Hansine Busk Nelsen, on a farm in Murray County, Minnesota. She passed from this life December 10, 2021, in Hopkins County, Texas. As a child, Ardys attended District 25, a one-room school for grades 1...
A Year in Review – Diabetes Education

Each year, our staff provides summaries of programs that have had an impact in Hopkins County. This is the first in a series of program summaries. Because our youngest son was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of 2 ½, he has been as my inspiration for helping individuals who have been diagnosed with diabetes – primarily type 2 diabetes. Below is a summary of the relevance, response, and results for the Diabetes and Chronic Disease Management in Hopkins County.
3 Jailed On Felony Warrants In Hopkins County

At least three men were jailed on felony warrants in Hopkins County over the past two days, according to arrest and jail reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Terry Thompson took Gary Lee Gibson into custody at 1 p.m. Decd. 14, 2021. The 46-year-old Sulphur Springs man was booked into the county jail at 3:22 p.m. for bond forfeiture on an April 23, 2021 theft of property valued at less than $2,500. The charge was enhanced to a felony offense because Gibson has two or more previous convictions on his record, according to arrest and jail reports.
Christmas
Chamber Connection – Dec. 15: Shopping Local Isn’t Just A Slogan, It’s A Way Of Life

As you finish up your Christmas shopping – or get started, if you’re a Christmas Eve shopper – don’t pass up the treasure of local stores and restaurants. Shopping local isn’t just a slogan, it’s a way of life. When you shop (and eat) local, you not only support your neighbors and friends who are small business owners and their employees, you keep your money circulating in your hometown. Local staff are helpful, courteous and make it easy to purchase what you are looking for.
Boedigheimer Selected To Become SSMS Principal

AD Retiring, Assistant Superintendent Resigning, 16 Additional Personnel Changes Approved by SSISD Trustees. Sulphur Springs ISD Board of Trustees approved 19 personnel changes, including promoting Joseph Boedigheimer to SSMS principal, notices of retirement from the athletic director and an academic secretary, nine resignations, four new hires and three other personnel changes too.
Blue Santa Serves 341 Hopkins County Families with Toys, Bicycles For Christmas!

On Saturday December 11, 2021, the Blue Santa spirit was alive and well as Distribution Day finally arrived in Sulphur Springs! That day, volunteers had the joy of packaging and placing the asked-for items into the vehicles of the families being served. A massive process in itself, Distribution Day marked the end of a 5-week campaign involving local law enforcement, business, industry, churches, charities, non-profits and individuals in the public. It opened with a sign-up period where income-qualifying families could registered to receive Blue Santa assistance this holiday. Next was filling (and frequently emptying!) the Blue Barrels all around the county as shoppers placed new unwrapped toys inside them. Then there were two full days of the Blue Santa Toy Drive and one night at the Lions Club Christmas Parade where anyone could personally hand over the toys they’d purchased to donate. Then, after all the toys were gathered, they were taken to First United Methodist Church Gym where they were matched up with the wish-lists of the 341 families which would be served.
