Enola Gay Mathews Retiring After 32 Years At KSST

“At one time, I sat in your chair at the KSST control board”, Hopkins County Judge Robert Newsom quipped with Enola Gay during the December 22, 2021 Good Morning Show. “When I was in high school, I was a member of Radio Workshop. That was KSST’s educational program for high schoolers during weekday evenings, where we could sign up for a couple of hours shift and ‘dee jay” the rock n roll hits of the day. It was a long-running program, and I was there in 1969/1970. There were a few of us each evening, and we had lots of fun. Probably didn’t follow all the rules, although Bill Bradford had Steve Whitworth, a kind of ‘supervisor’, not much older than we were, to keep things under control in the control room. Between studio duties, we teens had a great time hanging out. One evening, I had brought my guitar with me, and we jammed a little bit. I came up with some alternate lyrics to the song “Lemon Tree” (Trini Lopez) which was on the playlist. If I remember right, it went like this:

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO