​​Federal appeals court reinstates Biden's vaccine mandate

The Hill
 5 days ago
A federal appeals court on Friday reinstated the Biden administration's vaccine-or-test mandate for businesses with at least 100 employees, a measure that impacts tens of millions of workers across the country.

The decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit comes after the Biden administration asked the Cincinnati-based court in late November to reinstate its workplace vaccine mandate that was blocked by a court order.

The appeals court said in its Friday ruling that “based on the wealth of information" in its 153-page preamble that explains why the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) issued an emergency temporary standard, “it is difficult to imagine what more OSHA could do or rely on to justify its finding that workers face a grave danger in the workplace.”

“It is not appropriate to second-guess that agency determination considering the substantial evidence, including many peer-reviewed scientific studies, on which it relied. Indeed, OSHA need not demonstrate scientific certainty,” the court continued.

The court said that it would be dissolving a stay issued by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit in November as a result.

“OSHA has demonstrated the pervasive danger that COVID-19 poses to workers—unvaccinated workers in particular—in their workplaces,” the court said in its ruling.

The news comes amid growing concern over a surge in coronavirus cases in the U.S. amid the holiday season and the emergence of the omicron variant.

The omicron strain, first detected in South Africa, became a variant of concern for the World Health Organization shortly after Thanksgiving, and is believed to be highly transmissible. However, scientists and public health experts are still working to figure out if the symptoms of infection by omicron are more severe than previous strains.

The surge in cases has prompted local officials and businesses to cease lax operation. For example, professional sports teams have postponed games due to infection, and some schools are temporarily switching to online learning.

In early November, a vaccine-or-test mandate was issued by OSHA, an administration that is part of the Labor Department. The mandate requires businesses with at least 100 employees to either require its workers get vaccinated or submit to regular testing and wearing facial coverings.

Days later, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit issued a stay on the federal mandate following a legal challenge by the states of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Utah and South Carolina.

Some legal experts braced for a decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit following the 5th Circuit's decision to stay. The 6th Circuit is considered a conservative court, though less so than the 5th Circuit.

It is unclear at this moment if the court's Friday decision will be challenged.

Comments / 232

John Benjamin
5d ago

this is no longer a free country and you are now owned by the government and have no right to free will. 1918 spanish flu had no vaccine mandates no mask mandates no stimulus checks and people still worked. no longer is there confidence in the government or the people who throw their rights away thinking the government is protecting you with an experimental drug that's being mass tested by using the us population. it takes 5 yrs to fully study a drug and Dr fauci is making billions from these vaccines and controls weather they pass and hit the market.

Reply(22)
127
Michael Moody
5d ago

you are an idiot. more vaccinated sheep have gotten sick than antivaxers as you call us. and I know several people that have gotten that stupid vaccine and then gotten sick immediately afterwards actually no one couple in particular who got vaccinated and then his wife passed away a week later because it made her sick so you keep believing the lies that they feed you keep believing dr. fauci who has been proven a liar keep leaving Biden who has also been proven a liar and you will just remain one of the Sheep wishing that you had listened to the rest of America and the world there are countries that have banned all of these vaccines you ever ask yourself why that might be probably not you're too blind and have no ambition to lead your own life without being told what to do and what to believe and what to think and that's all Joe Biden is he is a terrorist a traitor and a dictator but will he ever be held accountable no he will not until we the people stand up and fight back

Reply(16)
78
Arlette Hill
5d ago

I find it strange that the government is Only attacking working people..what about welfare and food stamp recipients..tells you everything you need to know

Reply(7)
64
