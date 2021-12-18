ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge declines to dismiss lawsuit against Fox News by Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems

By MICHAEL KARLIK michael.karlik@coloradopolitics.com
Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA state court judge in Delaware has rejected Fox News' request to dismiss the defamation claims against it by Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems. The New York Times reported that Dominion's lawsuit against the media network stemmed from false assertions of election-rigging promoted on Fox in the wake of Donald Trump's loss...

gazette.com

