Ranking All the Films of Stanley Kubrick

Alfred Hitchcock is one of the most revered entertainers in the history of film, which is why it’s quite bizarre that there haven’t been a lot of portrayals of the director in front of the camera. He was notably portrayed by Anthony Hopkins in a 2012 biopic titled Hitchcock, Toby Jones in The Girl, and Roger Ashton-Griffiths in Grace of Monaco. Given the legacy that this acclaimed director has, these portrayals are simply not enough. Alfred Hitchock invented the psychological thriller genre, innovating film and storytelling techniques to deliver a whole new species of cinema that aims to have audiences at the edge of their seats. Hitchcock had been directing films since the Silent Film era, and made a successful transition to sound and color movies, which would define movies for decades to come. Some of his movies include Dial M for Murder, Vertigo, and Psycho. As for his work philosophy, or why he’s been so successful making movies during his time, Alfred Hitchcock explained his motivations in a 1969 New York Times interview. “As regards the money, you must remember I’ve been in the 91 per cent tax bracket for many years. I think the important thing is one’s work, using the mind, all of your talent, all of your experience. You find that as you go along one problem becomes more and more difficult: How do you avoid the cliché? As for the purpose of life, I’d say it is to lead the good life. My greatest pleasure is to arrive at home at 6 o’clock, with my wife waiting, and we have a drink together and I sit in the kitchen while she makes us some supper. And that’s the thing that keeps my weight up–that one drink, plus perhaps some wine with dinner. . . .” If movie execs decided to make a film dedicated to Alfred Hitchcock, here are a few casting suggestions to help them choose who shall play the legendary director on screen.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO