Knowing how to check your Walmart gift card balance will help you redeem those funds or turn them into cash.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to check your Walmart gift card balance. But first, it’s important to know how Walmart gift cards work.

How Walmart Gift Cards Work

Walmart gift cards come either as standard or digital cards. You can use them:

Online at Walmart and Sam’s Club stores

At Walmart and Sam’s Club stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico

At approved Murphy U.S. fuel stations

Ways to Check Your Walmart Gift Card Balance

Knowing your balance is the first step towards cashing out on your Walmart Gift card. Walmart allows you to check your balance in three ways:

Online

In-person

Using your phone

How To Check Your Walmart Gift Card Balance Online

To check your gift card balance online:

Visit Walmart’s gift card balance page . You will be required to enter the 16-digit of your gift card number followed by the four-digit personal identification number as specified. If you have an eGift card, you can find your PIN in the confirmation email. Click on the “Get card balance” tab and proceed to next. Click the “Submit” button, and the balance details of your card will be displayed.

How to Check Your Gift Card Balance at Walmart Stores

Another way to check your Walmart gift card balance is to visit your local store.

To check your balance in-store:

Find your nearest store using Walmart stores finder . You will be required to enter the zip code or input the name in the search before hitting the “Search” button. Check out the store search results and choose your nearest store. Take your card to the store, and ask a customer service representative to check the balance. An employee will tell you how much is on your card.

How to Check Your Walmart Gift Card Balance With Customer Service Using Your Phone

You can also check your gift card balance through a phone call.

To check your Walmart gift card balance with your phone:

Call 1-888-537-5503, and you will be directed to Walmart’s customer service. Carefully pay attention to customer support for instructions. Choose a helpline extension for the card balance. Key in your gift card number and wait. A customer care service representative will inform you about your Walmart gift card balance.

Checking Your Walmart Gift Card Balance FAQ

Where can you use your Walmart gift card? You can use the Walmart Gift card at Walmart online and in physical stores.

How can you replace a stolen or lost Walmart gift card? Unfortunately, Walmart policy states that they cannot replace lost or stolen gift cards without an original receipt. If you do have a lost or stolen gift card, contact Walmart's customer service center by calling 1-800-411-7942.

What if my gift card doesn't have a PIN? If your Walmart gift card does not have a PIN, you cannot use it for online purchases, but you can use it at a physical store. You also cannot check your Walmart gift card balance if it has no PIN. There may be occasions, however, where you can trade a gift card without a PIN to one with a PIN.



Final Take

Here are the answers to some of the most frequently asked questions about checking your Walmart gift card balance.

You can check your Walmart Gift card balance either in-person, online or through the phone. Knowing your balance helps you make the most out of your available funds.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : How To Check Your Walmart Gift Card Balance