Borna Barisic shakes off illness to face Dundee United

Ange Postecoglou claimed Celtic lacked composure in front of goal following his side’s 0-0 stalemate against Covid-affected St Mirren in Paisley.Celtic dominated the cinch Premiership match but could not get the breakthrough and had to settle for a draw which leaves them six points behind leaders Rangers.The Parkhead boss, who made six enforced changes to the side which won the Premier Sports Cup final against Hibernian on Sunday, said: “We should have won the game.“We created enough chances and we dominated the whole game but we lacked some composure and quality in the final third to finish them off.“It wasn’t...

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO