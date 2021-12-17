ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

Legislation To Provide Ten Days Of Paid Sick Leave And Enhance Protections For Health Care Workers Receives Royal Assent

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Employment and Social Development Canada

Over the past year and a half, the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted a number of issues facing Canadians in their workplaces. For too long, many Canadians have been forced to choose between going to work sick or paying their bills. Others, particularly health care workers, have experienced or feared intimidation while attempting to provide or access health services. That's why the Government of Canada took action by introducing Bill C-3, An Act to amend the Criminal Code and the Canada Labour Code, which will provide ten days of paid sick leave to all federally regulated private sector employees and enhance protections for health care workers and those accessing health services. The legislation also amends bereavement leave under Part III of the Canada Labour Code to provide up to eight weeks of leave for employees who lose a child or experience a stillbirth.

Today, Bill C-3 received Royal Assent. Minister of Labour Seamus O'Regan Jr., and Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti marked this important step toward continuing the fight against COVID-19 and building back better. These reforms represent permanent change to support workers in federally regulated industries and the healthcare sector.

The Government will engage with federally regulated employers, including small and medium-sized enterprises towards the implementation of paid sick leave in Canada. The amendments will come into force on a date to be fixed by order of the Governor in Council. This will allow time for employers to implement payroll changes and work with unions as needed to adjust collective agreements.

Further, the Government of Canada will convene the provinces and territories in early 2022 to develop a national action plan to legislate paid sick leave for all workers across the country, while respecting provincial-territorial jurisdiction and clearly recognizing the unique needs of small business owners.

The amendments to the Criminal Code create a new intimidation offence targeting those who use fear to stop a health care worker or those who assist them from performing their duties or to prevent a person from obtaining health services. A specific offence is also created to prohibit obstructing any person from accessing health facilities. In addition, new sentencing provisions will require courts to consider more serious penalties for offenders who target health care workers or who impede others from obtaining health services. These amendments come into force 30 days after Royal Assent.

Quotes"Paid sick leave will protect workers and their families, protect their jobs, and protect their workplaces. It's an important step in the fight against COVID-19 and a necessary addition to the social safety net that organized labour has been advocating for. We look forward to working with the provinces and territories to expand access to paid sick leave across the country."

-Minister of Labour, Seamus O'Regan Jr.

"Health care workers across Canada have been working extremely hard to protect us through the pandemic, and now we are delivering on our commitment to protect them. This legislation provides the tools needed to make sure that health care workers and those who assist them can work without fear or intimidation and that the people who rely on them can safely access health services."

-Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, David Lametti, P.C., Q.C., M.P.

Quick Facts

  • The federally regulated sector is comprised of workplaces from a broad range of industries, including interprovincial air, rail, road, and marine transportation, banks, postal and courier services, among others.
  • There are approximately 18,500 employers in federally regulated industries, including federal Crown corporations that together employ 955,000 people (about 6% of all employees in Canada). The vast majority (87%) of these people work in companies with 100 or more employees.
  • The pandemic has exacerbated the already difficult work conditions experienced by health care workers, in which they have faced concerning levels of violence and threats of violence.
  • A 2019 report conducted by the House of Commons Standing Committee on Health entitled, Violence Facing Health Care Workers in Canada (HESA Report), documented that health care workers have a four times higher rate of workplace violence than any other profession, despite most of this violence being unreported.

Associated Links Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit Canada Recovery Caregiving Benefit

Follow us on Twitter

Stay Connected

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

Hochul wants to increase pay of health care workers

Albany, N.Y. — New York’s health care workers should be paid more, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday as she previewed her 2022 agenda. The governor described the potential for “overflowing hospitals” this winter amid the latest surge of coronavirus cases, and against the backdrop of an industry that continues to face challenges in retaining workers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reuters

Germany mandates vaccines for health care workers

BERLIN, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Workers at German hospitals, doctor's offices and nursing homes must prove that they are vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19 by mid-March as part of new legislation passed by the parliament on Friday. Beyond compulsory vaccinations for certain professions from mid-March, the new legislation also...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paid Sick Leave#Royal Assent#Healthcare Workers#Gatineau#Cnw Employment And#Canadians#The Government Of Canada#The Governor In Council
wnypapers.com

Higgins announces passage of legislation promoting mental health support for health care workers

Congressman Brian Higgins announced the passage of H.R. 1667, the Dr. Lorna Breen Health Care Provider Protection Act. The bill, cosponsored by Higgins, works to promote mental health support for health care professionals by providing $45 million annually from 2022 through 2024 for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to establish and improve mental health education and awareness initiatives.
U.S. POLITICS
Business Monthly

MD health care providers receive $191M in HHS relief

U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Congressmen Steny Hoyer, Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Kweisi Mfume, Andy Harris, Anthony Brown, Jamie Raskin and David Trone (all Md.) announced $191,711,521 in payments from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Provider Relief Fund (PRF) to help health care providers across Maryland recover from revenue losses and expenses incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
HEALTH
TheStreet

Statement From The Minister Of Health On The Deferral Of Coming-into-Force Of The Regulations Amending The Patented Medicines Regulations

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos issued the following statement:. As the global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic persists and new variants of concern emerge that require urgent action, the Government of Canada is delaying the coming-into-force of the Regulations Amending the Patented Medicines Regulations by six months. These regulations will now come into force on July 1, 2022.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Public Health
wnypapers.com

Hochul signs legislation to improve health care services

Legislation relates to source plasma centers; requires nursing homes to offer translation of patients' rights and requires display of contact information for long-term care ombudsman program; relates to workforce development. Gov. Kathy Hochul recently signed a legislative package aimed toward improving health care services. Legislation S.2119/A.228 authorizes the collection of...
HEALTH
TheStreet

Statement From The Council Of Chief Medical Officers Of Health (CCMOH): COVID-19 Vaccination And The Omicron Variant

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - One year ago this December, the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine was administered in Canada, marking the beginning of the largest vaccine campaign in Canadian history. Since then we have come a long way with over 80% of eligible Canadians fully vaccinated. Focus is now on offering a primary series to those aged 5 years and older, as well as adult booster doses to protect families and communities against severe COVID-19 outcomes. We know that vaccination, in combination with other public health and individual measures, works to prevent and reduce harm from SARS CoV2 and its variants.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

US sets shorter COVID-19 isolation rules for health workers

Worried that a new COVID-19 wave could overwhelm understaffed U.S. hospitals, federal officials on Thursday loosened rules that call on health care workers to stay out of work for 10 days if they test positive.Those workers now will be allowed to come back to work after seven days if they test negative and don't have symptoms. Isolation time can be cut if there are severe staffing shortages, according to the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.“As the health care community prepares for an anticipated surge in patients due to omicron, CDC is updating our recommendations to reflect...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Chief Medical Officers warn of tough times ahead amid praise for health service

The UK’s Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) have praised health service staff who have worked on the frontlines during the pandemic as they warned of “multiple challenges” and “a great deal of pressure” from the Omicron variant in the year ahead.They said they were “well aware” that their “tireless work” in dealing with the pandemic over the last two grinding years has been difficult for the profession.They added the work of health staff has “substantially reduced the impact of this pandemic on the lives of the UK public” but the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus, along with the Delta version that has already...
PUBLIC HEALTH
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf in Scranton Calls on the Legislature to Improve Worker Pay and Paid Sick Leave, Protect Employees

Governor Tom Wolf continues to fight for workers to have dignity and respect in the workplace with jobs that lift people out of poverty and expand the middle class. Today, the governor visited Scranton to outline his plan to help workers and tell the legislature it’s time to finally pass legislation that support fair wages, paid sick leave, safe worker places and quality jobs.
SCRANTON, PA
The Independent

Saga insurance firm to offer workers one week paid ‘grandparental leave’

Employees of insurance firm Saga are to be offered a week of paid time off when their grandchildren are born.The company, which offers services to the over-50s, said it is the first move of its kind for a major UK business.It said it is granting the paid leave to recognise and celebrate the role of grandparents, after its own research found that a quarter of working grandparents said that it is “difficult” for them to balance work and their family life.Saga also announced that the grandchildren of all the company’s staff will also have access to its on-site nursery.New grandparents...
BUSINESS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Program seeks to train more health care workers

To Holly Lockrow, spending her days surrounded by young children is a dream job. “I love this job,” Lockrow said as she sat at a table with four first grade students from the Troy School District. “It is very rewarding because I truly love the kids.”. For the...
TROY, NY
The Independent

Nearly 130 people in hospital with Omicron variant and 14 dead, minister says

Nearly 130 people are in hospital with Omicron, while the new Covid variant’s death toll stands at 14, a health minister has said. Gillian Keegan told Sky News on Wednesday there are 129 people in hospital with the new fast-spreading “right now”. However, there are some lags in data, Gillian Keegan added, as IT issues meant figures were not updated on Tuesday by the UK Health and Security Agency. When asked whether technological issues over daily reporting had been resolved, the health minister said: “Well, look, we are getting data from all across the country from every hospital, which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
78K+
Post
295K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy