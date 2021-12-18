ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Nicholas Sandmann reaches settlement with NBC

By Asher Notheis
 5 days ago

C ovington Catholic graduate Nicholas Sandmann says he reached a settlement with another member of the news media, this time with NBC Universal.

Sandmann, a 19-year-old from Kentucky, announced on social media he had reached the settlement. The settlement with NBC marks his third settlement with a news outlet following CNN and the Washington Post .


"At this time I would like to release that NBC and I have reached a settlement," Sandmann wrote Friday. "The terms are confidential."

Documents filed Friday in a Kentucky federal court showed both sides agreed to dismiss the case without a judgment from the court, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported .

DEMOCRATIC LAWMAKERS URGE NBC NOT TO BROADCAST 'WHITEWASHED CHINESE GOVERNMENT ACCOUNTS' DURING OLYMPICS COVERAGE

Sandmann became the center of attention after a viral confrontation between him and a Native American man named Nathan Phillips at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., after attending events associated with the March for Life with classmates from Covington Catholic.

Sandmann, wearing a "MAGA" hat, smiled at Phillips, an attendee of the Indigenous Peoples March who sang and played a drum in front of the teenager.

Video of the encounter led to a media firestorm, and the ensuing litigation highlighted the reporting as incorrectly portraying the teenager as the face of an unruly and racist mob.

The defamation lawsuit Sandmann filed against NBC Universal, which sought $275 million , said NBC "unleashed its vast corporate wealth, influence, and power against Nicholas to falsely attack him despite the fact that at the time, he was a 16-year-old high school student."

In mid-November, Sandmann said he believed recently acquitted teenager Kyle Rittenhouse should sue the media after he faced accusations of racism similar to what he had faced. Sandmann added that doing so is "really a personal call that’s up to him."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

NBC has not responded to the Washington Examiner's request for comment.

