Viscosity Technology Announces Microsoft Cloud Platform Gold Partner Status

By PR Newswire
 6 days ago

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viscosity Technology, Inc. ( Viscosity), recognized in the industry as a niche provider of Oracle & Microsoft professional services, announced today it has achieved the prestigious Microsoft Cloud Platform Gold Partner Status. Viscosity joins the top 1% of Microsoft partners worldwide. Microsoft Gold competency is a recognized mark of the highest standards of technology and business performance worldwide.

With Microsoft and Oracle's partnership, Viscosity is poised to provide the premier database and application consulting skills to bridge the two vendor's cloud service offerings for an integrated solution for their customers. Viscosity provides a natural synergy between Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and Microsoft Azure (Azure) by marrying the Microsoft applications and access management with OCI service offerings. Viscosity will collaborate with customers to design the industry best-of-breed network infrastructure between the cloud vendors to provide the lowest latency network infrastructure for the mission-critical applications.

Viscosity's Founder and CEO, Charles Kim, said, "Most of our customers have significant investments in Microsoft and Oracle technologies. As Oracle ACEs and certified Microsoft experts in the community, our customers trust our cloud-agnostic recommendations and architecture. Our expertise in the multi-clouds will allow us to provide a 360-degree comprehensive service to our customers for data flow across different platforms to provide a better value proposition and quality delivery".

Viscosity received Gold for the Cloud Data Platform competency, which allows us to help our customers modernize their infrastructure, and migrate complex applications and data to the cloud. Viscosity will lead the charge with many customers to deliver business analytics solutions on data platforms in the cloud.

About Viscosity ( www.viscositytechnology.com):

Viscosity is a niche Oracle and Microsoft consulting firm of database technologies based in Dallas, Texas. Viscosity was founded by industry and authored experts who are prominent thought leaders with backgrounds in Oracle, VMWare, Microsoft, and Informatica. Viscosity's expertise includes database architecture, high availability & scalability solutions, Apex Development, Cloud migrations & integrations, technical architecture, performance tuning, data architecture, and custom application development.

Viscosity provides professional services on Microsoft's platform, including:

  • Near zero-downtime database migrations to Azure
  • High availability solutions including database administration with Always-On
  • Disaster recovery strategies and solutions
  • Azure security configuration
  • Azure infrastructure architecture
  • Azure network security configuration to performing network segmentation and apply intelligent threat protection and traffic encryption
  • Data integration between multi-clouds and on-premise applications
  • Data analytics and warehouses in the cloud

Photo(s): https://www.prlog.org/12898034

Press release distributed by PRLog

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viscosity-technology-announces-microsoft-cloud-platform-gold-partner-status-301447722.html

SOURCE Viscosity North America

#Oracle Cloud#Cloud Technology#Cloud Computing#Cloud Management#Viscosity Technology#Oracle Microsoft#Oci
TheStreet

