ITecs Enters Into A Partnership With Check Point

By PR Newswire
 6 days ago

DALLAS, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iTecs, a Dallas based IT MSP, Cybersecurity, and Cloud Hosting Provider ( https://itecsonline.com ) enters into a partnership with Check Point, a leader in enterprise and SMB cybersecurity products and solutions, to provide iTecs clients with efficacious cybersecurity protection. The collaboration between the two parties enables iTecs to deliver the various services and products to clients as a managed service.

‍"The traditional 'perimeter-based' security model is not aging well in this new landscape, and binary access tools are proving to be cumbersome and unscalable. Fixed perimeters no longer govern working environments. Instead, users work on their own devices and sensitive company data stored in third-party cloud services. As a result, companies can no longer rely on binary security models that focus on letting good guys in and keeping bad guys out. The challenge for modern enterprises is how to give users the required access while reducing set-up and maintenance costs without compromising security.

‍Check Point's Zero Trust Network Access model provides the tools to safeguard companies in today's ever-growing work-from-home demand. Especially with the growing popularity and development of 'METAVERSE' work environments, it's essential to adopt new and intelligent ways of protecting your users," says Brian Desmot, CEO & Founder of iTecs.

‍Currently in partnerships with Sophos, SentinelOne, Cisco, CoSoSys, and now Check Point, iTecs' Managed Security Services (MSS) division provides SMB and Enterprises with an array of sophisticated and synergistic threat-preventing solutions.

‍"Our propensity of testing cybersecurity solutions has led us to the conclusion that Check Point is the right partner to provide our clients with maximum ROI. As a result, we are redesigning our website and will include new pages devoted to the broad menu of services our alliance with Check Point is providing," Brian Desmot comments.

iTecs is going through a rebranding campaign with the launch of a new logo and website which will be completed by early 2022.

About iTecs IT Outsourcing and Support

Brian Desmot founded iTecs in 2002, a white-glove IT support, consulting, managed IT services provider. The firm delivers an umbrella of IT services from break-fix, consulting, cybersecurity, to procurement for businesses of all sizes. If you need a professional, customer-centric offsite IT department, iTecs is the best choice.

PRESS CONTACT:

Brian Desmot214-744-3354 https://itecsonline.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/itecs-enters-into-a-partnership-with-check-point-301447610.html

SOURCE iTecs IT Outsourcing and Support

IN THIS ARTICLE
