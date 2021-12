With Derrick Rose sidelined, Tom Thibodeau will have a crucial decision on who gets to play in the backcourt. Could it be the younger guards for a change?. The starting point-guard spot for the New York Knicks has been a turnstile through the first 31 games of the year with five players having tried their hand as the orchestrator, none of whom have had any sustained success.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO