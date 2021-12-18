ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors In Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. With Losses Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc. ("Marathon Digital" or "the Company") (MARA) - Get Marathon Digital Holdings Inc Report for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between October 13, 2020 and November 15, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before February 15, 2022.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Marathon Digital's joint venture with Beowulf Energy LLC and its plan to design and build a data center in Hardin, Montana, involved multiple potential regulatory violations, including federal securities law violations. The joint venture was likely to create a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny that would in turn have a negative impact on the Company's business prospects. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Marathon Digital, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211217005675/en/

