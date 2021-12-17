ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages IQIYI, Inc. Investors To Secure Counsel Before Important January 31 Deadline In Securities Class Action - IQ

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) - Get iQIYI Inc. Report between March 22, 2021 and March 29, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important January 31, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased iQIYI securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT:To join the iQIYI class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2220.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 31, 2022. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW:We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE:According to the lawsuit, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley sold a large number of iQIYI American Depository Receipts (ADRs) during the Class Period while in possession of material non-public information. The defendants knew that Archegos Capital Management, at the time a family office with $10 billion under management, would need to fully liquidate its position in iQIYI because of margin call pressures. As a result of these sales, the defendants in the case, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, avoided billions in losses combined.

To join the iQIYI class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2220.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211217005595/en/

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

DESKTOP ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Desktop Metal, Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Desktop Metal, Inc. ("Desktop" or the "Company") (DM) - Get Desktop Metal, Inc. Class A Report in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Desktop securities between March 15, 2021 and November 15, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until February 21, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the upcoming February 18, 2022deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Reata" or the "Company") (RETA) - Get Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Class A Report securities, and/or sold Reata put options, between November 9, 2020 and December 8, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Robinhood Markets, Inc. ("Robinhood" or the "Company") (HOOD) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement issued in connection with the Company's July 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO" or "Offering"); Robinhood investors have until February 15, 2022 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. F/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (MARA) Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc. ("Marathon" or the "Company") (MARA) - Get Marathon Digital Holdings Inc Report securities between October 13, 2020 and November 15, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Marathon investors have until February 15, 2022 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Securities Class Action#Goldman Sachs Group#Class Actions#Iqiyi#Iqiyi Inc#Court#The Rosen Law Firm#Chinese
The Press

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Alerts Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) Investors to Lead Plaintiff Opportunity in Securities Fraud Class Action

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. The complaint alleges that Defendants made false and misleading statements concerning Desktop Metal's widely touted $300 million acquisition of EnvisionTEC, which closed on Feb. 16, 2021.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

DEADLINE: Desktop Metal, Inc. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit - DMd

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) - Get Desktop Metal, Inc. Class A Report securities between March 15, 2021 and November 15, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until February 22, 2022 to seek appointment in Luongo v. Desktop Metal, Inc., No. 21-cv-12099 (D. Mass.). Commenced on December 21, 2021, the Desktop Metal class action lawsuit charges Desktop Metal and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors In Chegg, Inc. With Losses Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Chegg, Inc. ("Chegg" or "the Company") (CHGG) - Get Chegg, Inc. Report for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Quidel (QDEL) Stock Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Merger Of Quidel Corporation Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - QDEL

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Quidel Corporation (QDEL) - Get Quidel Corporation Report and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc is fair to Quidel shareholders. Halper Sadeh encourages Quidel shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
TheStreet

ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC Is Investigating Proposed Acquisition Of Hexion Holdings Corporation

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Hexion Holdings Corporation (OTC: HXOH) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by affiliates of American Securities LLC. Stockholders will receive $30.00 for each share of Hexion Holdings stock that they hold. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2022.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Mercury Systems stock pops after activist investor discloses stake

Mercury Systems Inc. shares jumped in Thursday trading after activist investor Jana Partners disclosed a fresh 6.6% stake in the component supplier to the aerospace and defense industry. Mercury stock was up 10% with about an hour to go in Thursday's trading session. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Jana disclosed the purchase of roughly 3.7 million shares for approximately $181.1 million, with options to purchase another 173,300 shares. The activist investor said in the filing that it "intends to have discussions with the issuer's board of directors ... and management regarding maximizing value for shareholders including evaluating strategic alternatives including a sale of the Issuer, operations, capital allocation, corporate governance, board composition, and compensation practices." Even with Thursday's gains, Mercury shares have declined 36.7% so far this year, as the S&P 500 index has gained 25%.
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of iQIYI, Inc. - IQ

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of iQIYI, Inc. ("iQIYI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: IQ). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether Goldman Sachs Group Inc. ("Goldman Sachs")...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against DocuSign, Inc. - DOCU

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU) - Get DocuSign, Inc. Report between March 27, 2020 and December 2, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for DocuSign investors under the federal securities laws.
LAW
TheStreet

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA) Shareholders Of Class Action And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Reata" or the "Company") (RETA) - Get Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Class A Report and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Reata between November 9, 2020 and December 8, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/reta.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

BIDU Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Baidu, Inc. Investors Of Class Action And Encourages Shareholders To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Goldman Sachs Group Inc. ("Goldman Sachs") and Morgan Stanley ("Morgan Stanley") and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Baidu, Inc. ("Baidu" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BIDU) common stock between March 22, 2021 and March 29, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/bidu.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

LMT INVESTOR NOTICE: ROSEN,A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Lockheed Martin Corporation Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation - LMT

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) resulting from allegations that Lockheed Martin may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you purchased Lockheed Martin...
BUSINESS
The Press

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Redwire Corporation (RDW) Investors with Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys, Securities Fraud Class Action Filed

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. Redwire Corporation (RDW) Securities Class Action:. The action arises out of Redwire's allegedly false and misleading financial statements leading up to its merger with Genesis Park Acquisition...
ECONOMY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Investors with Substantial Losses to Contact the Firm

RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. ("Ginkgo") (NYSE: DNA) f/k/a Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SRNG). The action charges Ginkgo with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Ginkgo's materially misleading statements to the public, Ginkgo investors have suffered significant losses.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR RIGHTS LAW FIRM, Encourages Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Investors With Losses To Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation - LYV

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) - Get Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Report resulting from allegations that Live Nation may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Reminds Investors Of Securities Fraud Class Action Filed Against Revance Therapeutics, Inc.

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Revance Therapeutics, Inc. ("Revance") ( NASDAQ: RVNC). The action charges Revance with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Revance's materially misleading statements to the public, Revance investors have suffered significant losses.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
78K+
Post
295K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy