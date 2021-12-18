ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Arcturus Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (the "Company", "Arcturus", Nasdaq: ARCT), a leading clinical-stage messenger RNA medicines company focused on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Company's Board of Directors and the Company's Board of Directors approved inducement grants of stock options to purchase an aggregate of 13,800 shares of Arcturus' common stock to three newly-hired employees. The equity awards were granted pursuant to the Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4) inducement grant exception as a component of each individual's employment compensation and were granted as an inducement material to his or her acceptance of employment with the Company.

The options have an exercise price equal to $35.52 per share, the closing price of the Company's common stock as reported by Nasdaq on December 15, 2021. The options have a ten-year term and vest over four years, with 25% of the number of shares underlying the stock option vesting on one-year anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date (based on the quarter in which the applicable employee's employment commenced) and the remaining shares vesting monthly over 36 months thereafter. The equity awards are subject to each individual's continued service with the Company through the applicable vesting dates.

About Arcturus TherapeuticsFounded in 2013 and based in San Diego, California, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ARCT) is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company with enabling technologies: (i) LUNAR® lipid-mediated delivery, (ii) STARR™ mRNA Technology and (iii) mRNA drug substance along with drug product manufacturing expertise. Arcturus' diverse pipeline of RNA therapeutic and vaccine candidates includes mRNA vaccine programs for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and Influenza, and other programs to potentially treat ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency, and cystic fibrosis along with partnered programs including glycogen storage disease type III, hepatitis B virus, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Arcturus' versatile RNA therapeutics platforms can be applied toward multiple types of nucleic acid medicines including messenger RNA, small interfering RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, DNA, and gene editing therapeutics. Arcturus' technologies are covered by its extensive patent portfolio (patents and patent applications issued in the U.S., Europe, Japan, China and other countries). Arcturus' commitment to the development of novel RNA therapeutics has led to collaborations with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, CureVac AG, Duke-NUS Medical School, and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. For more information visit www.ArcturusRx.com. In addition, please connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, are forward-looking statements, including those regarding strategy, future operations, collaborations, the likelihood of success (including safety and efficacy) of the Company's pipeline, the likelihood that a patent will issue from any patent application and the impact of general business and economic conditions. Arcturus may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in any forward-looking statements such as the foregoing and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Arcturus' most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and in subsequent filings with, or submissions to, the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as otherwise required by law, Arcturus disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211217005661/en/

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Vuzix Delivers Its Latest Pre-Production Units For Waveguide-Based HMD System To A Global Tier-1 Aerospace Firm

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (VUZI) - Get Vuzix Corporation Report, ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, announced it has received a follow on order for and delivered a new version of a customized commercial avionics waveguide-based head mounted display (HMD) system to global Tier-1 Aerospace firm.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corp. Partners With Alltests Clinical Solutions, LLC To Distribute ACON Laboratories Flowflex™ COVID-19 Antigen Home Test

GREENSBORO, N.C., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran owned Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corp. (CLC) announced it has teamed up with New Jersey-based Alltests Clinical Solutions, LLC (Alltests), an authorized distributor, to distribute the Flow flex COVID-19 Antigen Home Test. Manufactured by ACON Laboratories, Inc., Flow flex is a simple-to-use, rapid antigen self-test that does not require a prescription. The Flow flex COVID-19 Antigen Home Test is available for purchase through CLC's corporate website at www.carolinachemistries.com .
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Arrival SA Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100K To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline In Securities Class Action - ARVL

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Arrival SA (ARVL) between November 18, 2020 and November 19, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 22, 2022.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
TheStreet

All Proposals Accepted At MICT, Inc. Annual Shareholder Meeting On December 23, 2021

Company Approved to Extend Authorized Common Share Count to 425 Million Shares to Create Flexibility for Growth Strategy. MONTVALE, N.J., Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MICT, Inc. (Nasdaq: MICT), (the "Company"), today announces the results of the proxy vote associated with the Company's Annual Shareholder's Meeting. All proposals were accepted by the stockholders, including the proposal to expand the Company's number of authorized common share from 250,000,000 shares to 425,000,000 shares.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Ortho Clinical (OCDX) Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - OCDX

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (OCDX) to Quidel Corporation is fair to Ortho shareholders. Under the terms of the proposed agreement, Ortho shareholders will receive $7.14 in cash per common share and 0.1055 shares of common stock in the combined company for each Ortho common share, with Ortho shareholders expected to own approximately 38% of the combined company.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. F/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (MARA) Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc. ("Marathon" or the "Company") (MARA) - Get Marathon Digital Holdings Inc Report securities between October 13, 2020 and November 15, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Marathon investors have until February 15, 2022 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
LAW
TheStreet

Mercato Partners Acquisition Corporation Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Class A Common Stock And Warrants, Commencing December 27, 2021

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercato Partners Acquisition Corporation (the "Company") announced that, commencing December 27, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering (the "Units") may elect to separately trade the shares of Class A common stock and warrants included in the Units. The shares of Class A common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") under the ticker symbols "MPRA" and "MPRAW," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the Units and only whole warrants will trade. Holders of the Units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate such holders' Units into Class A common stock and redeemable warrants. Those Units not separated will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "MPRAU."
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Small Rna#The Company#Arct#Board Of Directors#Company
TheStreet

Luminar Transaction Upsized And Closed At $625 Million; Stock Buyback Plan Increased To Over $300 Million

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: LAZR) today announced the successful execution of its previously announced transaction, with the intent to purchase shares and accelerate growth. The deal was oversubscribed based on positive institutional investor support, and upsized to a total of $625 million in gross proceeds. Luminar expects to use over $300 million of the proceeds for LAZR share purchases, while the remaining capital will bolster Luminar's balance sheet.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Quidel (QDEL) Stock Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Merger Of Quidel Corporation Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - QDEL

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Quidel Corporation (QDEL) - Get Quidel Corporation Report and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc is fair to Quidel shareholders. Halper Sadeh encourages Quidel shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Lucid Group Announces Key Leadership Appointments To Finance Team; Signals Readiness For Growth In 2022

NEWARK, Calif., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group (LCID) , which is setting new standards with its advanced luxury electric vehicles (EVs), today announced the appointment of Gagan Dhingra as Vice President of Accounting and Principal Accounting Officer, and Mustally Hussain as Managing Director, Global Treasurer and Head of Financial Services. Together, they bring decades of strategic leadership experience in building accounting and financial functions at various multi-national organizations.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Sonder Holdings Inc. And Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. Announce Effectiveness Of Registration Statement And Special Meeting To Approve Business Combination

Sonder Holdings Inc. ("Sonder'' or the "Company"), a leading next-generation hospitality company that is redefining the guest experience through technology and design, and Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (Nasdaq: GMII, GMIIW and GMIIU), a special purpose acquisition company formed by affiliates of The Gores Group, LLC, and Metropoulos & Co., today announced that the Registration Statement on Form S-4 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 7, 2021, as amended by Amendment No. 7 filed on December 20, 2021, was declared effective on December 22, 2021. The registration statement was filed in connection with the proposed business combination of Gores Metropoulos II and Sonder.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
Country
China
TheStreet

Mphasis And Ardonagh To Augment Transformational Digital Technologies For Insurance Intermediary Sector Through 'Mrald'

LONDON, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mphasis, (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS), an Information Technology (IT) solutions provider specialising in cloud and cognitive services, in 2020 announced a deal with the Specialty Broking Segment of The Ardonagh Group ("Ardonagh") - the UK's largest independent insurance intermediary, to transform how they engage with clients, colleagues, carriers and regulators. This project entailed digital transformation, data, automation and managing back- office Operations.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Analysis Of The Global Hydroxychloroquine Market 2021 Including COVID-19 Impacts

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hydroxychloroquine Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications and Growth to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Hydroxychloroquine Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications and Growth to 2030 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to...
MARKETS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors In Chegg, Inc. With Losses Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Chegg, Inc. ("Chegg" or "the Company") (CHGG) - Get Chegg, Inc. Report for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TriStruX Announces New Investment From Huron Capital

CLIFTON, N.J., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TriStruX, a leading provider of telecom infrastructure services to wireless carriers, cable companies and OEMs, has been acquired by leading middle-market private equity firm, Huron Capital. Huron is excited to support TriStruX's track record of high-quality service delivery and deep focus on safety.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Got $1,000? Buy These Hot Growth Stocks Before They Take Off

Now is the time to put that money you don't need in the near term to good use. A red-hot EV stock, a booming e-commerce stock, and an intriguing fintech stock are begging attention. Growth stocks that are typically bought for their moneymaking potential have wiped out significant shareholder wealth...
STOCKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
77K+
Post
295K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy