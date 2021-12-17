ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Christmas Spectacular Starring The Radio City Rockettes Announces End To 2021 Season

The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes today made the following announcement regarding its 2021 season coming to an end:

"We regret that we are unable to continue the Christmas Spectacular this season due to increasing challenges from the pandemic. We had hoped we could make it through the season and are honored to have hosted hundreds of thousands of fans at more than 100 shows over the last seven weeks. We have loved bringing back this cherished tradition that helps usher in the holiday season in New York City and look forward to welcoming fans back to Radio City Music Hall in 2022."

All tickets for impacted shows will be fully refunded at the point of purchase.

