HOBART, Ind. (CBS) – Hospitals in Indiana are seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases. The state is seeing over 4,700 positive cases between just Monday and Tuesday. They’re also seeing some of the highest hospitalization numbers since the beginning of the pandemic. CBS 2’s Asal Rezaei visited Saint Mary Hospital in Hobart for more on the latest numbers. Emergency rooms were so packed that one woman said she’s been waiting since 2 a.m. – others even longer. Emergency rooms in Northwest Indiana are scrambling to treat an influx of COVID patients. “Statewide, we’re pretty close to the highest level of people hospitalized for COVID...

INDIANA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO