Congress & Courts

Court allows Biden employer vaccine mandate to take effect

By Associated Press
WBAY Green Bay
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP) – A federal appeals court panel on Friday allowed President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for larger private employers to move ahead, reversing a previous decision on a requirement that could affect some 84 million U.S workers. The 2-1 decision by a panel of the 6th...

www.wbay.com

Daily Mail

PLANetizen

U.S. Supreme Court Upholds New York State Vaccine Mandate

When it comes to vaccine mandates issued by governments, a key issue is to look at the level of government. Mandates issued by states and lower levels of government are faring far better than those by the federal government. "The Supreme Court on Monday refused to block New York’s requirement...
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

High Court to Get Crack at Biden Shot-or-Test Rule in Early 2022

The U.S. Supreme Court likely won’t decide until January whether to halt the Biden administration’s Covid-19 shot-or-test rule for large employers, leaving companies in limbo as they prepare to comply with the measure amid the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant. The high court asked the government...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNET

COVID vaccine mandate news: Vaccine requirements for large companies reinstated by appeals court

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. On Friday, a federal appeals court reinstated President Biden's vaccine and testing mandates for large businesses. The directives, which require workers at companies with more than 100 employees to either get fully vaccinated or provide negative COVID-19 test results weekly, had been temporarily blocked by a federal appeals panel in Louisiana early last month.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Valley News

Federal appeals court denies Biden’s attempt to move vaccine mandate case to a more liberal courtroom

Brianna Lyman The Daily Caller The 6th Circuit Court of Appeals rejected a motion filed by the Biden administration Friday, Dec. 3, that would transfer the OSHA vaccine mandate case to the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals. The court refused to allow the case to be moved to the circuit court in Washington, D.C., and ruled each side must file their arguments by Dec. 10, despite petitioners’ request. President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate, which was set to take effect Jan. 4, was temporarily halted by the 5th Circuit, with the case then moving to the 6th Circuit to determine whether to maintain the 5th Circuit’s halt. The 5th Circuit ruled that the petitions “give cause to believe there are grave statutory and constitutional issues with the Mandate.” The rule would hav.
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOXBusiness

Kavanaugh asks Biden to respond to flood of vaccine mandate appeals, SCOTUS set to take up high-stakes case

Justice Brett Kavanaugh Monday asked the Biden administration to respond to a flood of appeals of a Sixth Circuit ruling that allowed the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to move forward with its controversial vaccine-or-testing mandate for large businesses. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals initially halted the planned...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Former Senate candidate found dead after being sued for pulling gun on aide in cryptocurrency row

Max Linn, a former US Senate candidate from Maine known for his opposition to Covid-19 mandates, has died at the age of 62.One of his lawyers said Linn had died of an apparent heart attack on Saturday, reported Bangor Daily News. Linn ran for the US Senate in 2020 as an independent but won only 1.6 per cent of the votes in the election that eventually sent incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins back to Washington. However, he attracted attention during the Senate campaign and debates. He famously cut up a mask on stage in protest against Covid-19 mitigation rules and...
CONGRESS & COURTS

