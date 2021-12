A Washington University mural depicting Black cultural icons like John Lewis, Homer G. Phillips, and Chadwick Boseman was vandalized over the weekend with racist graffiti. On Sunday, the St Louis-based college confirmed that the mural honoring prominent Black figures had been defaced to show racist symbols and the name of a white supremacist group, KMOV reports. De’Joneiro Jones, one of the artists who painted the mural, went to the site to see the damage after receiving an email informing about the vandalism.

SOCIETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO