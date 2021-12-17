Disable Lifecyle Manager for a Cluster / HA activation fails

Bridges the Gap Between Engineering and Operations and Drives Continuous Improvement; Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance to Ensure Data Security. Transposit, the company that delivers connected workflow for DevOps, announced new Activities that harmoniously bring together ITSM processes and automation, providing a single source of truth across issues, incidents, tasks, requests and all associated operational data. Often, engineering and operations teams are using automation and carrying out processes separately from the documentation of those actions. With Transposit Activities, automation is now baked into ITSM processes. As the container for all automation and processes, Activities enhance visibility and collaboration, enabling teams to use structured data from across the stack and take swift action with human-in-the-loop automated runbooks—all with automatic documentation of every action taken by both humans and machines. Transposit also announced that it is now SOC 2 Type 2 certified, cementing its commitment to providing customers with the confidence to keep their critical data safe within the platform and ensuring the company upholds the highest industry standards for data security.

