Disable Lifecyle Manager for a Cluster / HA activation fails

By Chnoili
vmware.com
 6 days ago

We have activated Lifecyle Manager (Image Based) for a Cluster (Manage all Hosts in the cluster with a single image) - since then the activation of vSphere HA fails with the message - A general system error occurred: Image is not valid. and Cannot complete the configuration of the vSphere HA...

communities.vmware.com

Related
vmware.com

Relocate vCenter on Failed VSAN Cluster

Have a vSAN cluster where we are down to two remaining nodes. The VMs are running fine, but we cannot snapshot due to insufficient node count. We have powered down and moved all of our VMs except vCenter. So, the question is, does anyone know of a way to move...
vmware.com

Licences, storage api + clustering or HA

I am quite new to Vmware and I don´t know which licences are required and which are over the top for our needs. We currently got 2 ESXi hosts (Free ESXi). We have like 5VMs running on each of them and we want to switch our backup solution(veeam) from within the guest OS to hypervisior level.
vmware.com

How to use command to disable vSphere HA?

I'm trying to find a command that I can remote enable/disable vSphere HA for shutdown procedure. I know PowerCLI has a Set-Cluster command that can control vSphere HA. But, I'm working on RHEL 6 and PowerCLI seems not like a good solution for me. Is there any other API tools...
vmware.com

Run Telegraf as a service on Linux physical server

We are currently using vRealize Operations Manager 8.6. I am trying to get the Telegraf to run as a service on the physical Linux platforms. I tried using the Telegraf deployment script provided by the Cloud proxy, it runs fine when starting the Telegraf manually. But it fails to run as a service. Copied the service unit file to /etc/systemd/system.
vmware.com

Error when stopping vmware services - %1 is not a valid Win32 application

Hi, I am getting below error message when i tried to run "D:\Program Files\VMware\vCenter Server\python\python.exe" vc_log4j_mitigator.py. """Perform stop operation. vmon_profile=ALL, svc_names=None, include_coreossvcs=Tru e, include_leafossvcs=True Service-control failed. Error [Error 193] %1 is not a valid Win32 application""" 0 Kudos. 7 Replies. @4902786078 Looks like some executable which is part of service-control...
vmware.com

Updated workaround procedure KB87120 to address CVE-2021-44228

I'm trying to run procedure 2 (validation) and I'm getting an error : "bash: –: No such file or directory". This is what I copied from the KB https://kb.vmware.com/s/article/87120?lang=en_US. cd /root; base64 -d <<< "W1sgIiQoc2hhMjU2c3VtIDg3MTIwLWtiLXZhbGlkYXRlLnRhci5neiB8IGN1dCAtZiAxIC1kICcgJykiID09ICIyNDE1MzcyMTcxOWRlOTlmZjY1NzBhOWJmOThlYzU4MGQxNWQ3ZDExYzMzZDU5NThjNDRlMzc4MWIxMDkwZWE4IiBdXSAmJiAodGFyIC14dmYgODcxMjAta2ItdmFsaWRhdGUudGFyLmd6IC1DIC90bXA7IGNobW9kICt4IC90bXAvODcxMjAta2ItdmFsaWRhdGUuc2g7IC90bXAvODcxMjAta2ItdmFsaWRhdGUuc2g7IHJtIC1mIC90bXAvODcyMTAta2ItdmFsaWRhdGUuc2gpIHx8IGVjaG8gIkZpbGUgbm90IGZvdW5kIDg3MTIwLWtiLXZhbGlkYXRlLnRhci5neiBvciBjaGVja3N1bSBtaXNtYXRjaCIK" | bash – I doublechecked everything and I don't think I missed anything when...
vmware.com

Add VIDM appliance to cluster

I have two VIDM connectors. CON1 and CON2. They are connected to VIDM Appliance VIDM1. There were additional VIDM2 and VIDM3 in the cluster, but for a reason unknown they are gone. I would like to re+add them. New VIDM2/VIDM2 now have added CON1 and CON2. Activation code was generated....
vmware.com

Enable secure boot on ESXi server after install

I have installed esxi 7.0 U2 and my server is DL580 G10. My server support secure boot but it is disable . What will happen if I enable it in my Bios now ? Will not happen any problem for my esxi ?. Please mark helpful or correct if my...
vmware.com

VCSA 6.7 - Issues changing network settings

I need to change the DNS servers on our VCSA 6.7, but seem to reach a dead end following any of the documentation. There's a process shown using the Vsphere web client, but that appears to only apply to the obsolete Flash based interface. The function doesn't exist in the HTML5 "ui" which is now the only option.
vmware.com

Re: Fusion 12.1.1 crashes Big Sur 11.2.3

Even though I am a long-term VMware customer, but primarily on the Enterprise side, and even though Fusion 12 is registered in my customer account, it is not recognized as a product for which I can submit a support ticket. Perhaps that is because I have not purchased a support contract for Fusion. I would have thought I could still submit a trouble ticket, especially for a problem so egregious as crashing the host OS. But that does not appear to be the case.
vmware.com

Log4j Mitigation in VCSA Requires Removing HA

This is my first post and I'm not sure I put this in the right category. I have HA enabled and need to deploy the workaround for Log4j. The first step is to remove HA. Can I just disable HA, or do I need to completely remove the configuration before running the workaround script?
vmware.com

HTTP Get Request fails / HTTP Status Code is NULL

I am running into an issue with InstallBuilder failing when making an HTTP Get request to our API. I debugged it and InstallBuilder is erroring out and the ${installer_http_code} is NULL. How can that be if it truly tried to make the API call?. I don't even see it trying...
vmware.com

Unable to remove snapshot disk

Just noticed that one of the VM's has a vm_2-000002.vmdk disk. I dont have any remove snapshot or consolidation options. As the first step, migrate the virtual machine to another datastore. ** If you found this note/reply useful, please consider awarding points for "Correct" or "Helpful" ** Davoud Teimouri -...
vmware.com

VM startup is very slow for a specific image

Hello, I have a question regarding VMware Workstation (version=16.2.0 build=build-18760230) - we are seeing these errors when starting a particular VM. Can anyone advise please?. 2021-12-20T15:07:32.590Z In(05) vmx GuestRpcSendTimedOut: message to toolbox timed out. 2021-12-20T15:07:32.591Z In(05) vmx Vix: [guestCommands.c:1945]: Error VIX_E_TOOLS_NOT_RUNNING in VMAutomationTranslateGuestRpcError(): VMware Tools are not running in the...
vmware.com

Demo: Mitigating Log4Shell (CVE-2021-44228) with NSX

An initial zero-day vulnerability (CVE-2021-44228), publicly released on 9 December 2021, and known as Log4j or Log4Shell, is actively being targeted in the wild. CVE-2021-44228 was assigned the highest “Critical” severity rating, a maximum risk score of 10. On Tuesday, December 14th, new guidance was issued and a new CVE-2021-45046. Originally scored with a CVSS of 3.7, CVE 2021-45046 was upgrade to a CVSS score of 9.0 on December 17th. On December 18, a third CVE (CVE 2021-45105), was issued with a CVSS score of 7.5. This CVE details with a DOS (Denial of Service) vulnerability in all versions of 2.X log4j, including 2.16.0. The new guidance from Apache.org states that upgrading to Log4j version 2.16.0 is insufficient and is vulnerable to this DOS vulnerability in certain scenarios. Upgrading to 2.17.0 is the preferred remedy per Apache.orghe.org. For specific details please see Investigating CVE-2021-44228 Log4Shell Vulnerability.
vmware.com

ovftool on ESXi Issue

I trying to deploy an ovf from local repository but every execution of command "ovftool" return me "killed". /vmfs/volumes/datastore1/ovf/ovftool --X:logFile=upload.log --X:logLevel=verbose --noSSLVerify --skipManifestCheck --name="VMLABEL" /vmfs/volumes/datastore1/ova/VM.ovf vi://root:PASSWORD@127.0.0.1. 0 Kudos. This is the first time that I see someone trying to run ovftool directly on an ESXi host. Maybe https://williamlam.com/2012/05/how-to-deploy-ovfova-in-esxi-shell.html (already some...
vmware.com

Foreach loop problem

I am working on the following script, but having problems with the foreach loop. Connect-VIServer -Server MyVsphere.local -Credential (Get-Credential) # change the name of MyClusterName to appropriate value before running. $cluster = "MyClusterName" # This line will gather a list of VMs on this cluster sorted by vMemGB. $VMS =...
vmware.com

I would like help finding the email that is associated with my license.

Can you tell which account of this vSphere 7 Enterprise Plus product the email is associated with?I have the license but I don't know the e-mail address that is associated. You have checked on the VMware portal "Licensing Help Center":. Hello. You have to write to VMware , if you...
vmware.com

Mouse Driver That Fixes Scroll Wheel Problem

I'm using the latest Fusion 12 with WSindows 11 on a Mac OS Big Sur Mac Book. Also have Ubuntu 21.4 guest. The mouse is a Logitech MX Anywhere 3. I am not using the Logitec Options software which doesn't work in Win 11. The problem is the mouse wheel...
