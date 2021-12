Washington, D.C.’s own Wale is bringing his talents to the West Coast for not one or two shows, but three live shows this Thursday. Recorded live at The Peppermint Club in Hollywood, the MMG signee takes the crowd from his earliest mixtape days through Folarin II. While everyone can’t make it out to Hollywood this Thursday, every fan has an opportunity to enjoy the show. Earlier this week, the Grammy nominee announced that fans around the world can enjoy the show virtually while also grabbing “Folarin Flower Shop” merch.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO