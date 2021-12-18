ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appeals court lets Biden administration enforce vaccine rules for large employers

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration scored a significant victory Friday in its court battles to enforce various federal Covid-19 vaccine mandates, with an appeals court ruling that the government can enforce its vaccine-or-testing rule for companies with more than 100 employees. Soon after the order came down, those challenging the mandate...

The Supreme Court showdown over Biden’s vaccine policies, explained

A raft of cases, all challenging various efforts by the Biden administration to encourage vaccination and control the spread of Covid-19, reached the Supreme Court at once this month. Briefing concludes at the end of the month, meaning that the Court is likely to determine the fate of President Biden’s efforts to promote vaccination around the beginning of the new year.
Joe Biden
Brett Kavanaugh
High Court to Get Crack at Biden Shot-or-Test Rule in Early 2022

The U.S. Supreme Court likely won’t decide until January whether to halt the Biden administration’s Covid-19 shot-or-test rule for large employers, leaving companies in limbo as they prepare to comply with the measure amid the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant. The high court asked the government...
Federal appeals court denies Biden’s attempt to move vaccine mandate case to a more liberal courtroom

Brianna Lyman The Daily Caller The 6th Circuit Court of Appeals rejected a motion filed by the Biden administration Friday, Dec. 3, that would transfer the OSHA vaccine mandate case to the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals. The court refused to allow the case to be moved to the circuit court in Washington, D.C., and ruled each side must file their arguments by Dec. 10, despite petitioners’ request. President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate, which was set to take effect Jan. 4, was temporarily halted by the 5th Circuit, with the case then moving to the 6th Circuit to determine whether to maintain the 5th Circuit’s halt. The 5th Circuit ruled that the petitions “give cause to believe there are grave statutory and constitutional issues with the Mandate.” The rule would hav.
Biden administration made every foolish decision possible: Rep. Michael Burgess

Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Texas, said during an interview on "Mornings with Maria" that the first year of Biden's presidency has been filled with foolish decisions. MICHAEL BURGESS: Tough year and an absolutely unforced error on almost every front. Look, the new administration came in at inauguration last January. The country was energy-independent. Inflation was at historic lows. All they had to do was not do anything foolish. And yet what happened was every foolish decision they possibly could have made. They did make, whether it was from executive orders, closing the Keystone Pipeline, upsetting things up and down the scale by continuing to pump vast amounts of federal money into a system that could barely handle the money that they already had gotten in the previous year. All of this done with no supervision, no oversight, no going back to congressional committees and say, ‘Hey, what have we already done? What could we do more?’ No, none of that happened. And it was just to push the accelerator harder, push more dollars out into the system and get those things we wanted for 50 or 60 years that we've never been able to get through Congress because they are bad ideas. And that's what everyone sort of forgot.
Grassley makes up rule as GOP eyes new Supreme Court blockade

It was nearly six years ago when Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia died unexpectedly. President Barack Obama soon after nominated Judge Merrick Garland, a center-left, compromise jurist — who'd received praise from Senate Republicans — to fill the vacancy. Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell instead decided to impose...
Group of Haitian migrants sue Biden administration over poor treatment

A group of Haitian migrants is suing the Biden administration over its treatment of migrants, recounting in detail squalid conditions at a makeshift camp in Del Rio, Texas, this year and confrontations with officers on horseback, according to a lawsuit filed Monday. In September, an influx of migrants -- primarily...
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer Pressured to Retire

One Supreme Court justice is getting pressured to retire. Top democrats across Washington would like justice Stephen Breyer to announce his retirement before the end of the court term in June. The pressure comes so they can get moving on confirmation hearings well before the mid-terms. Republicans have stated if they take control back after the mid-terms, they will not allow President Biden a new appointment to the highest court in the land. Breyer has been on the court since 1994.
