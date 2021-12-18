Appeals court lets Biden administration enforce vaccine rules for large employers

Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Texas, said during an interview on "Mornings with Maria" that the first year of Biden's presidency has been filled with foolish decisions. MICHAEL BURGESS: Tough year and an absolutely unforced error on almost every front. Look, the new administration came in at inauguration last January. The country was energy-independent. Inflation was at historic lows. All they had to do was not do anything foolish. And yet what happened was every foolish decision they possibly could have made. They did make, whether it was from executive orders, closing the Keystone Pipeline, upsetting things up and down the scale by continuing to pump vast amounts of federal money into a system that could barely handle the money that they already had gotten in the previous year. All of this done with no supervision, no oversight, no going back to congressional committees and say, ‘Hey, what have we already done? What could we do more?’ No, none of that happened. And it was just to push the accelerator harder, push more dollars out into the system and get those things we wanted for 50 or 60 years that we've never been able to get through Congress because they are bad ideas. And that's what everyone sort of forgot.

BUSINESS ・ 3 HOURS AGO