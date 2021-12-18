New details of government plan to track down and arrest four of El Chapo's sons

While the Mexican drug lord El Chapo is in a U.S. prison, four of his children are either under indictment or under investigation by federal agents in Chicago.

They are known as Los Chapitos; the four most-trusted sons of the world's most notorious drug kingpin. As the I-Team has reported for several years, federal drug investigators in Chicago consider El Chapo's sons in charge of the Sinaloa cartel.

That cartel remains this area's largest trafficker of heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine's. U.S. officials have now put bounties on each of the sons, at $5 million per man.

From the moment Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was arrested in 2016 after a firefight with Mexican commandos, his sons were destined to assume the throne of the Sinaloa cartel.

Even though their father is believed to have dozens of children, four were groomed early to take over in his expected absence. Now, with El Chapo doing life at the super-max prison in Colorado, they are in charge, and in demand by American authorities.

Joaquín Guzmán López, Ovidio Guzmán López, Iván Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar and Jesús Alfredo Guzmán Salazar. Jesus, known as Alfredillo, is believed to be at the top of the heap; and under indictment in Chicago charged with trafficking and conspiracy.

Chapo's apparent number one son doesn't hide his narco-world affluence; as we've reported he posts video of his expensive fleet of sports cars, private planes and the trail of cash that has made him a top target of federal agents in Chicago. The State Department has now put up $5 million reward offers on each of the Chapitos. U.S. officials have added a detail to the fugitive file of Ovidio Guzmán-López. They now say the drug lord nicknamed "the Mouse" has ordered the murders of informants, a rival drug trafficker, and a popular Mexican singer who refused to perform at his wedding.

As important as El Chapo's four sons are to law enforcement here and Washington, they still aren't Chicago's "most wanted" drug fugitives. The cartel's co-founder currently has a $15 million bounty. In all, the U.S. government is willing to pay nearly $100 million in rewards for the world's top drug dealers.