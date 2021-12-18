ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

How To Best Use Your Holiday Leftovers, According To A Chef

By Lauren Rothman
Mashed
Mashed
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ah, the holidays: a time for hopefully getting some days off work, celebrating with loved ones, indulging in lots of delicious festive food, and then, of course, dealing with all those leftovers. If you've ever hosted a holiday meal, you've probably found yourself staring at a half-stripped turkey carcass or ham...

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

This Is Still The Best Fast Food Chicken Sandwich, According To Fans

In recent years, the fast food chicken sandwich wars have escalated to a whole new level, with just about every quick service restaurant offering their own take on the fried bird between buns. After the Popeyes chicken sandwich sent the nation into near-hysteria after its release in 2019, a fried chicken sandwich has become a staple of many drive-thru menus.
RESTAURANTS
thepioneerwoman.com

Christmas Breakfast Casserole

There’s nothing better than putting together an easy breakfast casserole in the morning and just popping it in the oven, especially during the holidays. When you’re so busy baking Christmas cookies and planning your Christmas dinner menu, who has time to spend on making a made-to-order breakfast, too?! That’s why this Christmas Breakfast Casserole is the best ever. It's packed with gooey cheese, rich croissants, ham, and peppers and is sure to be the hit of your holiday morning.
RECIPES
Mashed

Here's How Many KFC Employees Actually Know The Secret Recipe

Thanks to its distinctive logo and delicious chicken meals, KFC is perhaps one of the easily recognizable fast food brands in many parts of the world. However, while many are familiar with its branding elements, very few know the secret recipe that makes its chicken offerings unique. According to Delish,...
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Popeyes Is Giving Away Free Food for 12 Days Straight

The 12 days of Christmas might've had gold rings and a partridge in a pear tree, but you know what it didn't have? Fried chicken sandwiches and Cajun fries. To celebrate the holiday season, the venerated New Orleans-based fast food chain is kicking things off with the 12 Days of Popeyes.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#Sweet Potato#Restaurants#Leftovers#Christmas Ham#Food Drink#French
Mashed

The Real Reason You're Seeing Less Diet Soda In Stores

When Royal Crown Cola debuted Diet-Rite Cola in 1958, the company marketed it toward diabetics (via Our Everyday Life). However, as Diet-Rite Cola quickly became one of the nation's best selling sodas, companies like Pepsi and Coca-Cola began noticing that most consumers were actually not diabetics, but dieters, and quickly invented their own comparable products to compete in the diet soda market (via Fast Company). Fast forward to 2021 and CNN has recently reported that diet sodas are an increasingly scarce find in retailers, and have instead been replaced with soft drinks labeled as "zero sugar" — indeed, sodas like Canada Dry, 7Up, A&W, and Sunkist have all rebranded from "diet" to "zero sugar." But why make such a seemingly small switch-up? It's all a marketing strategy aimed toward younger generations, including Millennials and Generation Zers. Chief Marketing Officer of PepsiCo Beverages North America Greg Lyons chimed in on the topic, stating, "Younger people just don't like the word 'diet.'"
FOOD & DRINKS
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

How To Soften A Stick of Butter Without Melting It – [Kitchen Hack]

When it comes to holiday cooking, butter is a staple. For my Thanksgiving recipes, I got six packages to use in my dishes. By the way, cooking from scratch is exhausting. I'm glad I only do it a few times a year. Usually, I'm always trying to find the easy way to make things, anything. I love any and all hacks I can find to make me look like a good cooker. You know, one that slaved in the kitchen and put a lot of time and energy into every dish. I can really put on a good act. LOL.
RECIPES
vegasonlyentertainment.com

‘Tis the Night Before’ Holiday Breakfast Casserole

Save yourself some time and trouble this holiday season. Rather than get up and cook a ham, bacon or sausage and potato breakfast for Santa and his helper, prep this casserole the night before and pop it in the oven Christmas morn. Then you can simply chill all morning along with the Christmas mimosas! I prefer to use hash browns O’Brien or Tater Tots instead of croutons.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Woman's World

These 2-Ingredient Biscuits Are So Easy to Make

My achilles heel as a home baker has always been making biscuits from scratch. I either spend too much time rubbing together the butter and flour or don’t chill my ingredients long enough. Both mistakes result in biscuits that aren’t flaky — basically, my worst nightmare. The good news is I’ve finally gotten over this baking hump with a recipe for two-ingredient biscuits that’s tasty and deceptively simple!
RECIPES
Simplemost

This 5-Ingredient Ground Beef Casserole Is A Weeknight Classic

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. As the holiday season truly gets underway, most of us are spread thin on...
RECIPES
SheKnows

Costco’s Newest Bakery Item Is a Sweet Treat That Makes the Perfect Holiday Breakfast

Breakfast might be the most important meal of the day, when you’ll want to fill up on good-for-you, high-protein foods. But during the holidays? Nah, ’tis the season to stock up on frosted, sugary, pull-apart, ready-to-eat sweets; and by that, we mean Costco’s Cinnamon Pull-A-Part bread that’s big enough to serve an entire ravenous army of family and friends. And lucky for us all, they’re finally back in stock at the cult-favorite warehouse retailer.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

Here's The Secret To Trisha Yearwood's Perfect Deviled Eggs

While deviled eggs originally started off as a Southern staple (as noted by Martha Stewart), they have quickly become a party favorite all over the world. They are as versatile as you can get, and recipes can range from classic to out of the ordinary, with unique recipes offering everything from Tex-Mex style with cilantro, jalapeño, and chili powder to spicy shrimp rémoulade deviled eggs with shrimp, spicy Creole mustard, and ample garlic (per Southern Living). These two-bite apps are the star of holiday parties, potluck dinners, picnics, game day gatherings, and any other occasion where crowd-pleasing snacks are called for that are easy on the budget and the clock.
RECIPES
Mashed

Here's What Duff Goldman Ate For His 47th Birthday Dinner

Taking a short break from sharing about his adorable baby Josephine, Duff Goldman has fans tuning in to see what favorite foods this "Ace of Cakes" enjoys for his own indulgence — specifically his 47th birthday. In a recent Instagram post, the celebrity baker writes, "I cannot thank my muffin @johnnapgoldman and Josephine for coordinating with @marshlandrestaurants and getting fried clams, cape cod clam chowder, and real sandwich stuffed quahogs for my birthday dinner."
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Marie Callender's Fans Are Loving Its Playful Reference To This Absurd Review

Let's be honest: Preparing a massive meal for a crowd can be stressful, especially when the menu involves several dishes that require different ingredients and oven settings. Just ask Sharon Weiss, who simply wanted to impress her family with a delicious Marie Callender's pumpkin pie on Thanksgiving of this year. Unfortunately, her dessert didn't exactly go as planned, which prompted her to post a photo of her burnt pumpkin pie to the brand's Facebook page with the caption, "Thanks Marie Calendar for ruining thanksgiving dessert" (via Heavy). Unsurprisingly, she was roasted in the (pretty hilarious) comments section.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Here's What Guy Fieri Eats When He's Not Traveling

Guy Fieri has a serious love affair with food. According to Taste of Home, the chef and personality loves French cuisine, collard greens, chicken and dumplings, cilantro, and so, so much more. He also has a soft spot for vegetables — Fieri grew up eating a mostly-vegetarian diet and now claims to love produce — he even has a favorite veggie. These images paint a stark contrast to the television personality known to chow down on platters of soul food and massive sandwiches on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives."
RECIPES
Mashed

The Real Reason People Eat Ham On Christmas

If you're anything like the majority of people who recently responded to a Mashed survey asking folks what their favorite classic Christmas dish is, then you enjoy sitting down to a big, juicy ham during the holidays: 36% of respondents said that this pork leg — honey-glazed, to be specific — ranks number one for them. And whether you love that sweet-salty glaze, or are partial to a spiral-cut or dry-cured ham, you're likely aware that dining on Christmas ham is a tradition that seems as old as time.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

Mashed

75K+
Followers
26K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy