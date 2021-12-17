Doctor, doctor give me the news

Drinking at The Doctor’s Office is the closest thing to having a fresh cocktail poured by a hospitable friend at their place. Exhibit A: sometimes you’ll receive some Champagne as a welcome present. Exhibit B: we’ve also been handed a full liquor bottle with a glass of ice and told, “you know what a pour looks like.” The space feels exclusive, since it’s a small, dark room with a marble bar and a sofa, and though we’ve been able to walk right in before, you should definitely make a reservation. The menu is a bit complicated to decipher, but if you just let the staff know what you’re in the mood for, they’ll provide the perfect… prescription. If you don’t like going out, this is the place where you should go out. And while we won’t share any specific spoilers, we highly encourage you to visit the restroom at least once during your visit.

