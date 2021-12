My children often look at me as having lived the Forrest Gump type life with regard to people I have met, worked with, or befriended. Bob Dole is one of those great men. Senator Robert “Bob” Dole holds a meaningful though enigmatic place in my political life as he was never my first choice for the Republican nomination for president. I am embarrassed to say today that he was always my third choice. Yet he had a positive impact on my 12 years as an elected official, and especially the six years I worked with him in Congress. I was a tireless worker for his candidacy for president in 1996.

