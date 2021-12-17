Charts analysis: Adele's 30 extends reign at albums summit

On Wednesday, Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You,” the first single from his third studio album, ÷ (Divide), became the first song to reach three billion streams on Spotify. While the songs with a billion-plus streams aren’t that uncommon — Spotify’s “Billions Club” playlist has more than 190 songs, including several others from Sheeran — three billion is a first. Sheeran clearly saw the milestone coming, as he quickly posted a video on Instagram talking about it. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spotify (@spotify) In the video, Sheeran says he couldn’t be more “chuffed” about the news, calling it, “absolutely insane,” before...

