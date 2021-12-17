ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Charts analysis: Adele's 30 extends reign at albums summit

By Alan Jones
Music Week
 6 days ago

Extending its reign atop the album chart to four weeks – the longest since Ed Sheeran’s No.6...

www.musicweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
themusicnetwork.com

Album of endangered bird calls debuts in top five on ARIA chart

An album filled entirely with calls from endangered Australian birds has beat ABBA, Michael Buble and more on the ARIA Albums Chart, cracking the top five. Songs Of Disappearance, created by BirdLife Australia, debuts on the chart, for the week of December 13, at #5. Just below it are albums from ABBA, Michael Bublé and Olivia Rodrigo – all of which previously peaked at #1.
PETS
Billboard

Adele Retains U.K. Chart Crown With ‘30’

Adele is still the queen of the U.K. albums chart, as 30 (Columbia) clocks up a third week at No. 1. According to the Official Charts Company, 30 shifts more than 73,000 chart sales over the seven-day cycle, with sales (physical and digital downloads) accounting for 81% of the tally.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Adele
Variety

Adele Dominates Charts Again, Is Joined in Top 10 by SZA and Andy Williams

Adele remains the queen of all that she surveys in pop music this week, notching another win at the top of both the Billboard 200 album chart and the Hot 100 singles chart with “30” and “Easy on Me,” respectively, even as SZA and a horde of Christmas songs make some snowy inroads. “Easy on Me” is enjoying its seventh week atop the Hot 100, with 85.4 million radio airplay impressions and 20.7 million U.S. streams, per MRC Data. The album, meanwhile, is No. 1 for the third week, with 193,000 album equivalent units. That’s down 33% from week 2 —...
MUSIC
Washington Post

Flying high on the Australian charts: An album of endangered birdsongs

Music stars Adele, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift have been topping the Australian Recording Industry Association’s music charts. No surprise there. But now they’ve been joined by 53 of Australia’s most endangered bird species. “Songs of Disappearance” — “a chorus of iconic cockatoos, the buzzing of bowerbirds,...
PETS
officialcharts.com

Adele on course to secure the Christmas Number 1 album this Friday with 30

Adele looks set to secure this year’s Christmas Number 1 album, with 30 currently tracking to hold steady at the top of the Official Albums Chart for the fifth consecutive week. Although perhaps less well-known than its singles counterpart, the Christmas Number 1 album has been a UK chart...
CELEBRITIES
Music Week

Adele, Dave, Ed Sheeran and Little Simz lead 2022 BRIT nominations

Adele, Dave, Ed Sheeran and Little Simz lead the nominations for the 2022 BRIT Awards with four each. The contenders for next year’s ceremony were revealed during ITV’s The BRITs Are Coming show, which was also livestreamed on YouTube. It featured performances from Anne-Marie, Joel Corry, Mabel, Mimi Webb and Glass Animals.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vinyl#Cds#Charts#Digital#Abba
Billboard

Adele Enters Fourth Week Atop Australia’s Albums Chart With ’30’

It’s a week before Christmas, though Adele, Elton John and Dua Lipa get their presents early. Adele starts a fourth straight week at No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart with 30 (Columbia/Sony), while fellow British pop superstars Elton and Dua snag a fourth non-consecutive cycle atop the Australian singles survey with “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” (via Warner/Universal).
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You’ Becomes First Song to Pass 3 Billion Spotify Streams

On Wednesday, Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You,” the first single from his third studio album, ÷ (Divide), became the first song to reach three billion streams on Spotify. While the songs with a billion-plus streams aren’t that uncommon — Spotify’s “Billions Club” playlist has more than 190 songs, including several others from Sheeran — three billion is a first. Sheeran clearly saw the milestone coming, as he quickly posted a video on Instagram talking about it. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spotify (@spotify)   In the video, Sheeran says he couldn’t be more “chuffed” about the news, calling it, “absolutely insane,” before...
MUSIC
Music Week

Charts analysis: Christmas tracks dominate Top 75

It’s the most Christmassy chart of the year: squeezing regular repertoire ever tighter, Christmas-themed tracks occupy 43 places in the Top 75 this week, with Ed Sheeran & Elton John’s Merry Christmas in pole position for the second time albeit with a 17.31% reduction in consumption to 63,443 units.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
warm1069.com

Adele’s ’30’ reigns at number one for a fourth week

Adele isn’t making it easy on any other artist who’s released a new album in the past month: Her latest album, 30, tops the Billboard 200 for a fourth straight week. It’s the first album by a woman to spend four weeks in a row at number one since Taylor Swift‘s folklore in 2020, and the first album overall to spend four weeks at number one since March of this year.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Black Friday & Holiday Shopping Send Vinyl Album Sales Soaring, Led by Adele’s ’30’

2021 Black Friday sales and general holiday shopping promotions helped yield an eye-popping week for vinyl album sales in the U.S. In the week ending Dec. 2, vinyl album sales totaled 1.46 million (up 39%) – marking the second-biggest week for the format since MRC Data began tracking sales in 1991. The only larger week in the MRC Data era for vinyl album sales was registered in the week ending Dec. 24, 2020, when 1.84 million albums were sold.
SHOPPING
Henry County Daily Herald

Birdsong album beats Christmas classics to reach top five chart in Australia

An album of recorded birdsong has managed to beat Christmas classics from Mariah Carey and Michael Bublé to make it into the top five of Australia's music charts, also leapfrogging ABBA and Justin Bieber. "Songs of Disappearance," which features the call of 53 of Australia's most threatened bird species,...
ENTERTAINMENT
allkpop.com

NCT 2021's 'Universe' ranks #1 on iTunes album charts in 30 different regions

NCT's 3rd full album 'Universe' has topped iTunes album charts in 30 different regions. On December 14, NCT's 3rd full album 'Universe' ranked #1 on various music charts such as Hanteo, Synnara, Hot Tracks, and more. Furthermore, 'Universe' ranked #1 on the iTunes 'Top Album' chart in 30 different regions including Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Singapore, New Zealand, Hong Kong, and more.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Royal Blood Topped UK Album Chart With 'Typhoons' 2021 In Review

(hennemusic) Royal Blood scored a top 21 story from May 2021 when they earned their third UK chart-topper with their latest release, "Typhoons." According to the Official Charts, the project enters atop the Top 100 after selling 32,000 units, including 24,000 on physical formats and the most digital downloads of the week.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

ATEEZ's 'Zero: Fever Epilogue' debuts at #1 on this week's Billboard World Albums Chart, the group's 2nd album to do so

ATEEZ have scored their second No. 1 album on the Billboard World Albums Chart!. On December 21 KST, Billboard officially updated its charts, the group's 8th mini-album 'Zero: Fever Epilogue' released last December 10, debuted at No. 1 Billboard World Albums Chart, marking ATEEZ's 2nd album to hit No. 1 along with 'Zero: Fever Part 3.'
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy