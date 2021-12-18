ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

Oshkosh Area Board of Education names new school Vel Phillips Middle School

By Tom Legener
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14pUQI_0dQ8R2iT00

After a robust discussion, the Oshkosh area Board of Education has decided to name the new public middle school after Vel Phillips. She was a civil rights leader, legal pioneer and philanthropist.

Phillips was the first African American woman to attend and earn a law degree from the University of Wisconsin's Law School. In addition, Phillips was the first woman and African American to be elected to the Milwaukee Common Council, was Wisconsin's first African American Judge when appointed in 1971, and served as Wisconsin's first woman and non-white Secretary of State for two terms.

School Board Members also approved naming the school’s media center after Jessie Jack Hooper, an American activist and suffragist and former resident of Oshkosh, Wisconsin; and naming the school’s Science Technology Engineering Arts and Math lab after Paul Poberezny, an American Aviator, military veteran, aircraft designer, entrepreneur, and former resident of Oshkosh, Wisconsin. The additional naming recommendations were made based on community support for all three of the name finalists and in an effort to further recognize those who have had a significant impact in Oshkosh and Wisconsin.

Vel Phillips Middle School will be located adjacent to the current Merrill Middle School site on the corner of Kentucky Street and Nevada Avenue. Slated to open for the 2023-24 school year, it will feature state-of-the-art spaces and resources. Groundbreaking is expected to occur in the Spring 2022. Once open, this new middle school will become home to students currently enrolled at Merrill and Webster Stanley middle schools.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oshkosh, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
State
Nevada State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Oshkosh, WI
Oshkosh, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vel Phillips
NBC 26 WGBA

Preble High School going virtual for two days

Preble High School, in Green Bay, will be heading to virtual learning the next two days, according to an announcement from the school district. This move to virtual comes after a 14-year-old boy made threats earlier Wednesday on social media directed at the school. The District is collaborating with the Green Bay Police Department who are currently investigating the incident.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middle Schools#University Of Wisconsin#African American#Law School#State#School Board Members#American Aviator#Merrill Middle School
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
687K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy