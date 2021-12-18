ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson Cooper Says He Feels ‘Terrible’ for Friend Chris Cuomo But Supports His Firing from CNN

By Leia Idliby
mediaite.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnderson Cooper addressed Chris Cuomo’s recent ousting from CNN, saying he feels “terrible” for his friend and colleague but supports the network’s decision to fire the primetime anchor. Cooper made the remarks while sitting down with Stephen Colbert on Thursday’s Late Show, when the host...

Fox News

Rep. Byron Donalds bashes media following Chris Cuomo downfall: 'You can't have this type of corruption'

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., sounded off against the "corrupt" media following the dramatic downfall of CNN anchor Chris Cuomo. "I think that what was going on- not just between him and his brother, but obviously some of the stuff that's been come to light at CNN is very, very serious," Donalds told Fox News. "This is the problem with where the American people have [felt] that journalism and at the quote-unquote ‘free press’ only is on one side of the aisle. And when you have these stories come out about how he's literally trying to manage Andrew Cuomo's political issues, and I'm putting it mildly, by using his position at CNN when he's supposed to be actually bringing the news to the American people. No matter how it comes out, that's his job. Yeah, he should have been removed."
dailyjournal.net

John Krull: Cuomo, CNN and the cut that goes both ways

Some years ago, a friend of mine became part of a big news story. I was working for a newspaper at the time. My editors came over and asked if I could help with the story. I told them the truth. I had information about the story that had come to me as a friend, not as a journalist. It wouldn’t be right to betray the confidence of a friend, so I said I had a conflict of interest and should be kept away from the story.
Deadline

Anderson Cooper Tells Stephen Colbert What He Thought Of Chris Cuomo’s Firing: “Journalists Have Strict Ethics And Strict Rules That We Are To Abide By”

Anderson Cooper appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and offered his take on CNN’s decision to fire Chris Cuomo, telling Colbert that although he feels terrible for his former colleague and his family, “there are repercussions” for not following journalistic ethics. Cuomo’s employment was terminated on Dec. 4, days after new information was released by New York Attorney General Letitia James that shed light on the extent to which he assisted his brother, then New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in responding to allegations of sexual harassment. “I don’t want anything bad to happen to somebody who is a colleague and...
iheart.com

Janice Dean to take ACTION after ‘unsurprising’ Chris Cuomo SLUR

It’s another ‘all-time low’ for the Cuomo brothers. This time, former CNN host Chris Cuomo allegedly sent a text that a) referred to Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean as ‘that Fox News weather b*tch’ and b) asked for information to ‘paint her as a far-right crazy.’ Dean tells Glenn she’s not surprised at the digs from Cuomo, especially considering her work to expose Andrew Cuomo’s criminal activity during the COVID pandemic in regards to nursing homes. But she DOES plan to take action; Dean explains her next step to make sure the Cuomo family doesn’t try to discredit her or her family ever again…
Ok Magazine

Chris Cuomo Spotted For The First Time Since CNN Firing, Embattled TV Personality Reportedly Holed Up In The Hamptons With Wife Cristina

Chris Cuomo was spotted for the first time since he was axed by CNN. The political scion was snapped in the celeb haven Hamptons over the weekend. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the 51-year-old kept it casual in a beanie, sunglasses, and a blue shirt with a green hoodie thrown over. He appeared to be dropping off an Amazon package before heading back to his SUV on Saturday, December 11.
shefinds

You Won't Believe What Matt Lauer Is Saying About Chris Cuomo Right Now—Is He Kidding??

Chris Cuomo has a serious ally in Matt Lauer right now, as insiders are suggesting that the 63-year-old former Today Show host knows exactly what the 51-year-old former CNN reporter is currently going through, since he found himself embroiled in his own sexual misconduct scandal back in 2017. Cuomo was indefinitely suspended from CNN on Tuesday, November 30th (and officially fired on Saturday, December 4th!) after he was found to have helped his brother Andrew Cuomo, who served as the 56th governor of New York from 2011 to August 2021, cover up the sexual harassment allegations that were made against him.
Axios

CNN hires Chris Wallace away from Fox News

Long-time "Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace is leaving the network after nearly two decades, he announced Sunday. He will be joining CNN as an anchor for its new streaming service, CNN+. Why it matters: Known for his impartiality and tough interviews, Wallace was the bedrock of the network's hard...
Black Enterprise

Calls For Don Lemon’s Firing From CNN Mount After Role in Jussie Smollett Case Revealed

CNN is facing calls to fire Don Lemon after Jussie Smollett revealed the text messages he received from the news anchor during his trial for staging a hate crime. While taking the stand on Monday, Smollett revealed the texts he received from Lemon during the early parts of the Chicago Police Department’s (CPD) investigation into his possibly fake hate crime attack in 2019, Fox News reported.
FOXBusiness

CNN faces prime-time uncertainty after firing Chris Cuomo

CNN’s firing of anchor Chris Cuomo leaves a major void in its crucial 9 p.m. hour, at a time when the network is already struggling to reverse a decline in ratings. Network President Jeff Zucker fired Mr. Cuomo on Dec. 4 after a legal review found that he had violated company standards by helping his brother, then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, respond to allegations of sexual misconduct. Chris Cuomo’s show, "Cuomo Prime Time," was CNN’s highest-rated program and a linchpin of its prime-time programming.
The Independent

Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin says network should give Chris Cuomo’s primetime slot to a woman

Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin has called on the network to give Chris Cuomo’s slot to a woman following his firing.CNN cut ties with Chris Cuomo over the weekend. The anchor was accused of breaching journalistic ethics by relying on his sources to assist his brother, then-New York governor Andrew Cuomo, in fending off sexual harassment allegations.After initially suspending Chris Cuomo, CNN announced his firing, stating in part: “While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate.” The New York Times later reported that Chris Cuomo ...
The US Sun

Chris Cuomo’s book is pulled after he’s dumped from CNN as wife hides out in Hamptons

CHRIS Cuomo's upcoming book has been pulled after he was reportedly forced out of his SiriusXM slot and dumped from CNN - as his wife is spotted hiding out in the Hamptons. The axing of the book, originally titled Deep Denial, was confirmed in a statement by HarperCollins spokesperson Kelly Rudolph on Tuesday, who told the NY Post, "we don't intend to publish the book."
Washington Examiner

CNN put in another awkward position as Don Lemon is dragged into Jussie Smollett trial

Following reports that Chris Cuomo helped his brother with his high-profile sexual harassment scandal, another one of CNN's prime-time anchors faces controversy. Actor Jussie Smollett revealed during his testimony Monday that CNN anchor Don Lemon texted him during the early stages of the Chicago Police Department's investigation into his alleged hate crime hoax.
Primetimer

CNN president Jeff Zucker reportedly came close to firing Chris Cuomo last Tuesday -- Jake Tapper isn't interested in taking over CNN's 9 p.m. timeslot

Vanity Fair's Joe Pompeo reports that CNN and Cuomo are "on the brink of all-out war" amid reports that the fired Cuomo Prime Time host is preparing to sue for $18 million, the remainder of the contract he signed last year. Pompeo reports that Cuomo believed he was up front with Zucker about his involvement in fending off the sexual harassment scandal involving his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. But Pompeo reports that sources close to Zucker say Cuomo never apprised him of the most damaging details that were released last week in the New York Attorney General's report last Monday. Pompeo also reports that last Tuesday, one day before an unnamed former ABC News colleague of Cuomo's contacted CNN via her attorney, alleging sexual harassment, Zucker considered firing the anchor. "He cooled off and suspended Cuomo instead," Pompeo says of Zucker. "In either case, there’s sure to be renewed scrutiny on Cuomo’s past, in a #MeToo sense," adds Pompeo. "CNN was aware for several months that the (New York) Times had been sniffing around on it. Cuomo, for his part, is not taking things lying down." Cuomo's spokesperson says of the sexual harassment allegation: “These apparently anonymous allegations are not true. If the goal in making these false and unvetted accusations was to see Mr. Cuomo punished by CNN, that may explain his unwarranted termination.” Meanwhile, Pompeo reports Jake Tapper has told colleagues "he does not want the 9 p.m. show, citing family time and his straight-news approach compared to the more perspective-driven style that viewers have come to expect in the hour." ALSO: Don Lemon has been silent on the firing of his "brother" Cuomo, who co-hosts their The Handoff podcast.
