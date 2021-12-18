ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Storms expected to roll through Saturday

By Michaela Romero
WGNO
WGNO
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uh3Qo_0dQ8PF2F00

The forecast for your Friday will be warm as temperatures reach the upper 70s or low 80s by this afternoon after lunch.

A Dense Fog Advisory was issued until 9 AM Friday morning, so maintain caution on the roads while driving. We’ll likely see another one tonight to early Saturday. Rain chances return today to late weekend and next week.

Anticipate a few localized heavy downpours in the western portion of WGNO’s viewing area this afternoon on the radar.

Once again, a line of storms will roll through Saturday. This is going to happen out ahead of the cold front heading our way.

The Storm Prediction Center is issuing no risk for severe thunderstorms, so some good news in comparison on last weekend.

Temperatures will reach the upper 70s or 80s Saturday before falling into the 60s and 50s once that front has passed. Overnight, you can anticipate 40s on the Northshore again when waking up Sunday morning. Sunday will be beautiful as temperatures top out in the 60s.

We’ll have more information on WGNO News at 5PM, 6PM, and 10PM!

