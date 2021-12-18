3 arrested in Slidell after car chase through Mississippi

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO)— Three suspects are in custody after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase through Mississippi, and ultimately ending in Slidell.

According to police, shortly before 8:30 p.m. Thursday night, Slidell Police were notified by the Hancock

County Sheriff’s Office that they were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle, which was heading towards Slidell.

The vehicle, a 2018 Hyundai Sonata, was reported stolen from the Baton Rouge area.

The stolen vehicle, which was driven by 21-year-old, Mathias Newell (Marrero, LA), exited Interstate 10 at the

Fremaux Avenue exit, and was greeted by multiple Slidell Police officers, who were waiting at the foot off the

off-ramp.

Newell led officers on a chase through Town Center Parkway and on to Old Spanish Trail.

During the course of the chase, Newell rammed two Slidell Police patrol units, in an attempt to escape.

Eventually, Newell was taken into custody, along with two passengers, 18-year-old, Bailey Weaver (Coosada, AL) and 30-year-old, Brandon Duke (Chunchula, AL).

Mathias Newell was charged with: Possession of Stolen Property, Aggravated Obstruction of a Highway, 2

counts of Aggravated Assault with a Motor Vehicle, Hit and Run, No Drivers License, and Possession of a

Schedule I Narcotic.

As for the two other passengers in the vehicle, Bailey Weaver and Brandon Duke were both charged with: Possession of Stolen Property and Possession of a Schedule I Narcotic.

All three suspects were booked into the Slidell City Jail and will ultimately be transported to the St. Tammany

Parish Jail where a bond will be set.

