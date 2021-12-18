City of Colorado Springs opens shelter, Westside Community Center reopens

COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs is opening up a warming shelter again tonight because there are still many within El Paso County without power.

The shelter will be hosted at the Sunnyside Christian Church at 2025 N. Murray Boulevard and will open at 6:30 p.m.

The Westside Community Center in Colorado Springs is also giving people a chance to get out of their cold house, charge their phones and enjoy a warm drink. The center will not be able to house any individuals tonight as they don’t have supplies. However, it will re-open tomorrow morning from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Restrooms will be available.

