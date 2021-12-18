Boy Gets Kidney For Transplant From Mom's Coworker

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Marissa Potts wrestles with feelings of guilt over the death of her 3 year old daughter. “My daughter would still be alive if not for me and that’s what’s hurting me the most,” she said. Potts, though, is a victim, too. Court records detail the abuse she allegedly suffered, being beaten and choked by the father of her children, Billy Joiner Jr. “I remember people telling me, if he’ll do it to you, he’ll probably do it to the children, and I was like ‘Nooo’,” she said. Potts insists, before last month, she’d only seen him hurt the children once, striking...

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO