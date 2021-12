PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A couple’s fight ends with the boyfriend shot in Philadelphia’s East Mount Airy neighborhood. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Tuesday at an apartment on the 900 block of Cliveden Street. Police say they learned of the shooting when the injured 25-year-old boyfriend was dropped off at the hospital. The man was shot twice in the neck, police say. He’s now in critical condition. Police say they recovered the gun at the couple’s apartment and took the girlfriend into custody. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO