EDEN CONFIDENTIAL: Why top model Emily Ratajkowski's too taut tum has left Sir Sean Connery's granddaughter shaken and stirred

By Eden Confidential
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Top model Emily Ratajkowski has been hailed as a feminist icon for encouraging women to feel good about themselves with her book My Body.

Yet she's left Sir Sean Connery's granddaughter Saskia shaken and stirred.

The 25-year-old fashion designer has accused Ratajkowski, 30, of encouraging teenage girls to aspire to an unhealthy body image by posting this photograph online of her taut stomach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WPOQT_0dQ8OhEa00
Saskia says she has a 'big issue' with the London-born model, claiming this picture is an 'eating disorder catalyst'

Saskia says she has a 'big issue' with the London-born model, claiming this picture is an 'eating disorder catalyst'.

She says: 'This is not a realistic healthy body weight and should not be praised. If you look like this at your healthiest (doubtful if eating stable calories), think about your audience and maybe don't post it when you have 28 million followers, most of which are young impressionable women.'

Saskia adds: 'You can be a young teenager following her and think it's great to look like that and almost kill yourself to look like that. I don't even think Vogue would have that as a cover.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WUZ5K_0dQ8OhEa00
Top model Emily Ratajkowski has been hailed as a feminist icon for encouraging women to feel good about themselves with her book My Body. Yet she's left Sir Sean Connery's granddaughter Saskia shaken and stirred

Most people love a bargain, but polymath Stephen Fry insists he's too shy to use his discount card. 'I'm not saying this in order to sound like a humble-brag or something, but I went so regularly to the Paul Smith store that, eventually, the manager said: 'Here's this card, it'll give you a 20 per cent discount'.

'And I never went in again because I was so embarrassed to use it.' The TV personality adds: 'I've met Paul Smith since and he said I was not the only one and that I would be very welcome to go in and pay full price, if not more, if I chose.'

Craig takes plunge with a strictly Oz style pool party

It's strictly swimwear at Craig Revel Horwood's New Year's Eve party.

'My New Year's resolution is always the same,' the acid-tongued Strictly Come Dancing judge tells me.

'Keep the swimming pool heated, so everyone can jump in there in bikinis and I can pretend I'm back in Australia.'

The Antipodean-born choreographer, 56, who's just released a duet with Rietta Austin, It's Christmas, Merry Christmas!, recently moved into a Northamptonshire mansion with his horticulturalist fiance Jonathan Myring, 35.

Adds Craig: 'I always say to my guests: 'Bring your bathers, darling.' At the stroke of midnight everyone strips down to their bikinis and trunks and jumps into the pool and we spend the rest of New Year there.'

G'day everybody!

Matt Hancock is nothing if not resourceful. The MP, who resigned as health secretary after he was caught on CCTV canoodling with his aide during lockdown, has found new paid employment, writing for an employability news channel.

Jobs media group Finito paid £480 for Hancock's words of wisdom. Perhaps he will be asked to provide marriage guidance next?

(Very) modern manners

WHILE many restaurateurs complain of Covid-related cancellations, one top chef is furious with those customers who DO turn up!

Double Michelin-starred Sat Bains, who's appeared on TV's MasterChef and Great British Menu, says quite a few of his guests have 'literally turned into the Grinch'.

Some who come to enjoy the £155 tasting menu at his Nottingham venue, Sat Bains With Rooms, are 'miserable, threatening and just plain rude to our team'.

Customers' complaints have included not being able to hear staff who are wearing face masks. Bains blames it on 'pandemic stress'.

Mrs May on £160k for 4 hours work!

As Boris Johnson has intimations of political mortality, he'll welcome evidence of how lucrative life beyond No. 10 can be.

Despite being one of Downing Street's least captivating speakers, his predecessor, Theresa May, has just disclosed she was paid a staggering £160,370 for four and half hours work.

The former PM received the advance payment from the U.S. investment bank JP Morgan Chase for just two speaking engagements.

And she didn't even need to travel to America, delivering the speeches online instead.

Boris's record payment for a speech is said to be £51,250, from the Irish firm Pendulum Events for a speech in Dublin. But, as an ex-PM, he would be able to command far more.

Pop princess Katy Perry's bizarre stage costumes have included a dress in the style of an upside-down bag of popcorn and a skin-tight beaded catsuit with purple angel wings — and now we know who to blame.

She's revealed that her British fiance, Orlando Bloom, acts as her personal style adviser.

'We talk about the costumes and the makeup,' Perry, 37, says of The Lord of the Rings star, 44. 'Sometimes, when I'm going to a fitting, he'll ask for notes or I'll show him this, it's fun, and we tell each other the truth.'

The American singer — who has a one-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, with Bloom — adds: 'He's like, 'Babe, don't wear that. You look like . . . a . . . don't.'

Last month, Bloom rushed onstage to loosen Perry's corset ahead of a gig, prompting her to tell the crowd he was her 'hero'.

RELATED PEOPLE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

