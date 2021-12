DETROIT -- The Lions have lost yet another starter to injury. And this time, it’s a captain. Linebacker Alex Anzalone will not play again this season because of a right shoulder injury he sustained in the 30-12 win against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Ford Field. The injury is not believed to be long term, but the timing of it -- with just three games to go -- will end his first season in Detroit after 14 games.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO